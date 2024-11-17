Weekly Horoscope Aries, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts new avenues in trading

Aries - (21st March to 19th April) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be positive, always No friction will break the love affair. Spend more time together this week. Ensure you take up challenges at work that may keep you busy. Your health is intact. Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024: Businessmen can confidently consider taking the trade to new territories.

Be careful to not disturb the rhythm of your love affair. Let challenges come in the office and show the willingness to overcome them. Financially you are good while health will also give you no trouble.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Consider taking the love affair to the next level. You may introduce the lover to the parents in the first part of the week. You may expect positive twists in the relationship and some love affairs will get stronger as you both will even have a romantic vacation this weekend. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Both you and the lover should put equal amounts of work into improving the relationship and try to avoid all the misunderstandings that prevailed in the past.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional attitude will help in making crucial decisions in your career. Those who have recently joined an organization will need to strive to meet the targets. A senior may not be happy with your stature and may attempt to thwart your goodwill. Ensure you handle this crisis diplomatically. IT, healthcare, sales, design, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules and government employees can expect a change in location. Businessmen can confidently consider taking the trade to new territories.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity permits you smart business decisions including business expansions. In addition, you can also clear all the pending dues. Some females may inherit a part of the property while it is also a good time to donate money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements. Pick the second part of the week to resolve a monetary issue including a friend.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may be there. Some females may develop gynecological issues and it is wise to avoid adventure activities including mountain biking. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)