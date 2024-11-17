Weekly Horoscope Aries, November 17 to 23, 2024 predicts new avenues in trading
Aries Weekly Horoscope Today, November 17 to 23, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be careful to not disturb the rhythm of your love affair.
Aries - (21st March to 19th April)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be positive, always
No friction will break the love affair. Spend more time together this week. Ensure you take up challenges at work that may keep you busy. Your health is intact.
Be careful to not disturb the rhythm of your love affair. Let challenges come in the office and show the willingness to overcome them. Financially you are good while health will also give you no trouble.
Aries Love Horoscope This Week
Consider taking the love affair to the next level. You may introduce the lover to the parents in the first part of the week. You may expect positive twists in the relationship and some love affairs will get stronger as you both will even have a romantic vacation this weekend. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Both you and the lover should put equal amounts of work into improving the relationship and try to avoid all the misunderstandings that prevailed in the past.
Aries Career Horoscope This Week
Your professional attitude will help in making crucial decisions in your career. Those who have recently joined an organization will need to strive to meet the targets. A senior may not be happy with your stature and may attempt to thwart your goodwill. Ensure you handle this crisis diplomatically. IT, healthcare, sales, design, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules and government employees can expect a change in location. Businessmen can confidently consider taking the trade to new territories.
Aries Money Horoscope This Week
Financial prosperity permits you smart business decisions including business expansions. In addition, you can also clear all the pending dues. Some females may inherit a part of the property while it is also a good time to donate money to charity. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements. Pick the second part of the week to resolve a monetary issue including a friend.
Aries Health Horoscope This Week
Minor health issues may be there. Some females may develop gynecological issues and it is wise to avoid adventure activities including mountain biking. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.
Aries Sign Attributes
- Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
- Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
- Symbol: Ram
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Head
- Sign Ruler: Mars
- Lucky Day: Tuesday
- Lucky Color: Red
- Lucky Number: 5
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Aries Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
