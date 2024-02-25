 Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 predicts harmony in relationships | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 predicts harmony in relationships

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 predicts harmony in relationships

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 25, 2024 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for Feb 25 - Mar 2,2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week is full of transitions, challenges and opportunities.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Time to Balance, Reflect and Redirect.

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024. The secret to success here lies in communication.
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024. The secret to success here lies in communication.

Gist of the horoscope: Your past and future are converging Cancer, bringing change. Navigate wisely and adjust your sails accordingly. Challenges may arrive, but you'll face them with grit and grace.

Cancer, this week is full of transitions, challenges and opportunities. Change can feel daunting, but the secret is to approach it with balanced decisions, understanding, and grit. Spend some time reflecting on your past successes and failures and learn from them to navigate your future.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week:

On the romantic front, expect emotional harmony. The secret to success here lies in communication. Speak out your feelings, listen to your partner and show empathy. With love, a bit of vulnerability goes a long way. Watch out for old patterns that need breaking for your relationships to flourish. An old friend or lover might make a comeback. Be patient, respectful, and allow the relationships to flow naturally.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week:

At work, some challenges might appear gigantic, remember your success lies in determination and a pragmatic approach. While things might appear confusing, stay firm on your values and your long-term vision. Your teammates might need your leadership or guidance, be ready to provide it.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week:

Your financial condition seems to stabilize this week. Some investment opportunities will require your attention. Seek professional advice before you dive into any new venture. A calculated risk could prove rewarding, but always back it up with sound judgment. Do not overspend; instead, work on building your savings.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week:

Regarding your health, try to focus more on nurturing your mental peace. Meditation, exercise, a balanced diet, and ample sleep could work wonders for your overall health. You might find comfort in hobbies and creative activities that were forgotten long ago. Taking a break from your daily chores might give you that fresh start you've been seeking. Remember, your health is wealth, protect it fiercely!

﻿Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

