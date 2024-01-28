 Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts professional triumph | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts professional triumph

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts professional triumph

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 28, 2024 12:39 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. Smooth love life is the highlight of the week.

Cancer – 21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You decide your destiny

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Jan 28- Feb 3, 2024: There will be prosperity this week and health will also be positive.
Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Jan 28- Feb 3, 2024: There will be prosperity this week and health will also be positive.

Smooth love life is the highlight of the week. Handle professional issues carefully. There will be prosperity this week and health will also be positive.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Have a happy and productive love life. Settle the professional issues with confidence. You may make crucial financial decisions and no serious ailment would disturb you.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Be positive in your thoughts and this will help you approach the crust with confidence. The first part of the week is auspicious to present your feelings and it will be taken up positively. This is also the time when the understanding grows in your relationship. For married Pisces natives, make sure your relationship with your partner and in-laws stays away from any confrontation. Some Gemini natives will encounter their ex-lovers which will also pave for rekindling the old love affair. However, married Gemini natives must stay away from anything that may impact their love life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

The professional commitment will help you at the workplace. Show diligence and also take up new responsibilities. Healthcare professionals who have a plan to move abroad will have positive news. Those who are into books and publications can expect professional success. You may also see a packed schedule. Businesspersons can consider expanding their ventures. It is important to come out with innovative concepts and your business will flourish.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Be happy as this week will be prosperous for you. Wealth will flow in from multiple sources and you will succeed in even selling off a property that you had trouble selling for a long time. You may win a legal dispute over the property, which means a fortune in your coffer. Some Taurus natives will also financial assistance from the family of their spouse. You can also invest in multiple sources including stock and shares as the returns will be good.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid food rich in oil and fat. Be careful while you take part in adventure sports. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues that require special attention. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On