Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 16-22, 2024 predicts new ventures

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No risk poses a trouble Keep your lover happy and this will reflect upon your relationship. Financial prosperity promises large-scale smart investments. Your health also has a positive note. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, June 16-22, 2024: No major romance-related issues will exist.

Resolve all love-related issues in your life to stay happy while spending time with your partner. Be sincere on the job and this will bring in good results this week. Financially you will be good and your health is also fine.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

No major romance-related issues will exist. You will be happy to spend more time with your lover. However, avoid unpleasant conversations during this period. Give personal space to the partner and do not impose your opinions. Be gentle in life and express your feelings without inhibition. Single Cancer natives will fall in love. Do not get into extramarital affairs that may seriously impact the family life.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week is productive but you may have issues in the later part. You may develop trouble with a senior over the quality of work while your attitude may invite the ire of the management or team leader. Avoid this to stay in the good book of the management. The chances of you switching jobs are also higher. So, make sure you prepare thoroughly and improve your interview skills and knowledge base. This is also a good time to launch new ventures and businessmen should not shy away from signing new contracts.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity will exist and wealth will flow in from different sources. You may sell off a property or will buy one. Do not get into property-related discussions that can go wrong. Some females will require spending for a celebration at the office. Avoid speculative business this week. But you may invest in mutual funds that may give good returns later.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be in good shape. Some seniors who had issues in the past will regain their health. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. Be careful while having breathing issues. Pregnant females should be careful while driving or riding a two-wheeler. It is safer to not take part in adventure sports while on a vacation.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart