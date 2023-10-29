Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts a better package

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay away from troubles Troubleshoot romantic issues with a positive attitude. Be confident about your performance at the workplace and new opportunities will offer better results. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023. Some tough situations will happen this week.

Mutual trust keeps your relationship strong. Professional success is backed by strong financial status this week. However, health will require special attention this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Some tough situations will happen this week. Your relationship will see third-party interference. Your lover will be influenced by a friend relative, or parent. This can put your relationship in a messy situation. Handle this with a mature attitude. Some single Cancer natives will meet an interesting one and a proposal can be made in the second half of the week. A long-running relationship will end up in marriage.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Be vigilant about office politics as you may be a target of it this week. A jealous coworker may conspire against you causing a serious headache. Ensure you handle the challenge diligently Focus on the tasks and accomplish every assigned job on time. Some professionals will travel abroad and salespersons will succeed in winning foreign clients. Students will find success in competitive examinations. You may also consider quitting the job as a new one with a better package will knock on your door in the second part of the week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate this week in terms of wealth. As prosperity knocks on your door this week, ensure you handle the wealth smartly. Be wise when it comes to investments. Take the help of a financial expert to make smart decisions. Consider stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also be successful in business this week. Fix the issues related to wealth with your siblings. Some Cancer natives will also make a good income from the online lottery.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Health can be a major concern. Those who have a history of cardiac and lung-related issues need to be careful. Seniors with diabetes or asthma will need medical attention. Devote more time for the family to keep mental stress under control.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

