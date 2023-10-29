News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts a better package

Weekly Horoscope Cancer, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts a better package

ByDr J.N Pandey
Oct 29, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Read Cancer weekly horoscope for Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Mutual trust keeps your relationship strong.

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay away from troubles

Troubleshoot romantic issues with a positive attitude. Be confident about your performance at the workplace and new opportunities will offer better results.

Mutual trust keeps your relationship strong. Professional success is backed by strong financial status this week. However, health will require special attention this week.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Some tough situations will happen this week. Your relationship will see third-party interference. Your lover will be influenced by a friend relative, or parent. This can put your relationship in a messy situation. Handle this with a mature attitude. Some single Cancer natives will meet an interesting one and a proposal can be made in the second half of the week. A long-running relationship will end up in marriage.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Be vigilant about office politics as you may be a target of it this week. A jealous coworker may conspire against you causing a serious headache. Ensure you handle the challenge diligently Focus on the tasks and accomplish every assigned job on time. Some professionals will travel abroad and salespersons will succeed in winning foreign clients. Students will find success in competitive examinations. You may also consider quitting the job as a new one with a better package will knock on your door in the second part of the week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate this week in terms of wealth. As prosperity knocks on your door this week, ensure you handle the wealth smartly. Be wise when it comes to investments. Take the help of a financial expert to make smart decisions. Consider stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also be successful in business this week. Fix the issues related to wealth with your siblings. Some Cancer natives will also make a good income from the online lottery.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Health can be a major concern. Those who have a history of cardiac and lung-related issues need to be careful. Seniors with diabetes or asthma will need medical attention. Devote more time for the family to keep mental stress under control.

Cancer Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
  • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
  • Symbol: Crab
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
  • Sign Ruler: Moon
  • Lucky Day: Monday
  • Lucky Color: White
  • Lucky Number: 2
  • Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

