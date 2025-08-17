Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 17-23, 2025: Health demands attention.

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 04:09 am IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Stay happy in the relationship this week.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are almost unbeatable

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Stay happy in the relationship this week. Consider taking up new responsibilities that test your mettle. Both wealth & health demand more care and attention.

Spend more time with your lover and keep the relationship intact. Utilize the professional opportunities this week and consider having control over the expenditure. Health also demands attention.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your attitude will help settle the issues of the past in the relationship. Your lover prefers your presence on every occasion, and you need to ensure you commit to the demands. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Both you and your lover should put equal amounts of work into improving the relationship and try to avoid all the misunderstandings that prevailed in the past.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

There will be challenges related to the career. You may fail to come up with new concepts, and it is also crucial to keep egos out of the office while taking up new projects. Those who hold managerial positions will have issues with the deadlines, and clients must be handled diplomatically. Some healthcare professionals will handle complicated cases this week. Some team meetings can go haywire, but do not lose your temper. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You may face monetary issues in the first part of the day. There will also be property-related discussions within the family, and you will be dragged into it. Those who are travelling should be careful about the expenditure, especially in foreign locations. Some females will require spending on a celebration at home or the office. Students will also need to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. Businessmen will successfully sign new partnerships in the second part of the week.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may trouble you. Avoid lifting heavy objects this week. You may develop migraine or viral fever, and children will complain about oral health issues, while seniors may have pain in their joints. There will also be issues over breathing, and the natives with pain in their joints must consult a doctor. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, August 17-23, 2025: Health demands attention.
