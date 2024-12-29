Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025 predicts prosperity this week
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, December 29, 2024- January 4, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love affair intact through commitment.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on morals
Keep the love affair intact through commitment. Do not let minor hiccups test your professional potential. There will be prosperity and your health is also good.
Be a caring lover and this can have a positive impact on the relationship. Show more commitment at the office and ensure you diligently handle finance. You are also healthy and fit.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out and you need to work hard to settle things. The first part of the week will be productive and single Capricorns may meet up with someone special at a function or while traveling. Value the relationship. Some love affairs will be toxic and it is wise to come out of it this week. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
New opportunities will come up this week. It is your duty to find the right time to utilize the opportunity to strike active career growth. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. Some professionals will travel abroad for job purposes. Those who aspire to launch a new business can confidently pick the first part of the week.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Prosperity will come in and you are good at making smart investment decisions. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport. Some Capricorns will also financial assistance from the family of their spouse. You can also invest in multiple sources including stock and shares as the returns will be good. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with expansion plans as the results will be positive.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
You may go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Do not consume junk food and instead have more vegetables. Athletes may develop minor injuries. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues that require special attention. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
