Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025 predicts prosperity this week

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not compromise on morals Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025. Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out and you need to work hard to settle things.

Keep the love affair intact through commitment. Do not let minor hiccups test your professional potential. There will be prosperity and your health is also good.

Be a caring lover and this can have a positive impact on the relationship. Show more commitment at the office and ensure you diligently handle finance. You are also healthy and fit.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Expect minor frictions this week. Some relationships may not work out and you need to work hard to settle things. The first part of the week will be productive and single Capricorns may meet up with someone special at a function or while traveling. Value the relationship. Some love affairs will be toxic and it is wise to come out of it this week. Married couples may tend to show their emotional feelings towards their partner.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

New opportunities will come up this week. It is your duty to find the right time to utilize the opportunity to strike active career growth. Put ego clashes in the back seat and target the completion of tasks. Be cordial with the team members and utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. Some professionals will travel abroad for job purposes. Those who aspire to launch a new business can confidently pick the first part of the week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will come in and you are good at making smart investment decisions. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport. Some Capricorns will also financial assistance from the family of their spouse. You can also invest in multiple sources including stock and shares as the returns will be good. Entrepreneurs can go ahead with expansion plans as the results will be positive.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

You may go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. Do not consume junk food and instead have more vegetables. Athletes may develop minor injuries. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues that require special attention. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

