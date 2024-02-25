 Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 advises financial planning | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 advises financial planning

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024 advises financial planning

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 25, 2024 12:47 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for Feb 25 - Mar 2,2024 to know your astrological predictions. This week demands that you take some much-needed steps.

Capricorn – 22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Embrace the Momentum, Trust the Journey!

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Feb 25 - Mar 2, 2024. Not everything is likely to go according to plan, and that’s perfectly okay.
As a Capricorn, the stars foretell an energy boost that might challenge your equilibrium this week. Time to delve into personal projects and mend the conflicts in your life, preparing you for a refreshed start.

Capricorn, this week demands that you take some much-needed steps. Not everything is likely to go according to plan, and that’s perfectly okay. Change may be tough but trust it; it’s for the better. Both in love and professional spheres, do not let minor disagreements stir a storm. Reach out, make amends, and watch the pieces fall back together.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

Single or attached, relationships are going to take the front seat this week. It's high time you turned off the autopilot and made deliberate choices. A slight misunderstanding may lead to temporary discontent, but do not let it jeopardize your bond. Break free from your restrained emotions, open your heart, and share those feelings! For singles, a sudden whirlwind romance might just be on the horizon. But tread carefully, there is no need to rush.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

Office politics might make work a bit tricky. Your wit, resilience, and professionalism can save the day. As challenging as things may seem, use this week as a window to address your reservations and lay out clear future plans. A new opportunity could beckon, do not let the initial chaos blind you. Always remember, your strength lies in your willpower and problem-solving skills.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

While there are no significant financial pitfalls ahead, the week could throw a minor setback at you. Be prepared to tighten your budget a little and curb unnecessary spending. You have always been the careful planner, and this week is an opportunity to exercise that prudence. And who knows? Maybe, you could discover a new stream of income in the process.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Amid all the hullabaloo, don't neglect your well-being. You will feel a surge of energy, making this week ideal for pursuing physical activities that you've put off lately. Take it up a notch; introduce healthier eating habits and consider meditative practices to maintain mental equilibrium. Your motto for the week should be: healthier choices for a healthier you. So, embrace the energy shift, take control, and put your wellness at the forefront.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Follow Us On