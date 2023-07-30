Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, July 30 - August 5, 2023 predicts twists and turns

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, your energy is unmatched Handle love issues and score professionally at the workplace. Handle the financial issues with more care. No major health issue will trouble you. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, July 30 - August 5, 2023:

Be sensitive towards the partner and work diligently to achieve the professional gals. Some financial issues will be there but you need to resolve them. Health is at your side this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Handle love issues carefully as some problems will be sensitive. You need to be understanding in a relationship. Minor friction in the love affair will be resolved sooner but some problems will be serious. You need to talk to the partner to resolve it. However, some partners may not be mature enough and this can cause trouble. This week, female Capricorn natives may experience an unwanted pregnancy. Hence, unmarried girls need to be highly cautious.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

You are professionally good this week. Hard work, discipline, and commitment are your traits and these will benefit your professional growth. Take up new challenges this week. Those who are in the creative industry like authors, designers, and animation experts will earn more money this week. Avoid office politics that may hamper your productivity. Stay in the good book of the management.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You may have a financial dispute with a sibling this week. Ensure this does not grow to go out of hand. Avoid spending a big amount on luxury items and instead focus on more saving. Fixed deposits and mutual funds are good options. You may also consider property, stock, and speculative business. Entrepreneurs will not have much difficulty in raising funds this week.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

You will see relief from many ailments this week. Some Capricorns will even be discharged from the hospital. However, it is safer to be careful while doing adventurous sports. Pregnant females must avoid mountain biking. Seniors should avoid underwater activities. Consume a healthy diet packed with vegetables, fruits, and water. Stay away from smoking and alcohol. Instead consume more healthy items, including nuts. Females may develop migraine or menstrual complaints this week. Some children will have cuts while paying.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON