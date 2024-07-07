Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, July 7-13, 2024 predicts good fortune in business

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a master sailor Look for the best moments in your love life and keep the professional one productive. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Health is also good. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, July 7-13, 2024: Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions.

Have a r robust relationship this week. Despite minor hiccups in the first half of the week, professional performance will improve. Financial prosperity ensures smart investment decisions. You will also have good health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Some long-distance relationships will undergo severe stress and open communication can resolve the crisis. You need to be in touch with the lover even while traveling. Connect with the lover over the phone to express their emotions freely. Though minor disputes may happen, you’ll be successful in resolving them. Do not let any disagreement turn into a spat that may lead to a disastrous situation. You may also take a final call on your marriage with the consent of your parents.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week may not be productive and this can lead to minor issues at the workplace. Focus on the tasks assigned and give up office politics. Do not lose your temper at the workplace and ensure you maintain a good rapport with the seniors. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news. There will be pressure to do unethical tasks but do not agree to them as you may be in a situation later. Entrepreneurs looking for business expansions can pick the first part of the week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in and your priority should be to save for the rainy day. You may receive money from even unexpected sources this week. Those who are keen to buy electronic products can buy them in the second half of the week. The first half of the week is good for investing in the stock market and speculative business. You will see good returns.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Do not miss medicines. Senior Capricorns must be careful while using the staircase and also while boarding a bus. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet. Those who have asthma must be careful while traveling outdoors. If you make any travel plans, ensure the first-aid box is with you.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

