Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 29-April 4, 2026: Purchasing a car is on the cards

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, learn the art of reading the heart
The love life will be good, and you will spare time for a relationship. Handle new challenges at work to prove your mettle. Both wealth and health are positive.
Enjoy a happy romantic relationship, and also put in effort to perform the best at work. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Health is also positive.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Your romantic life will be creative. Shower love on the partner and you will see the results. You may consider spending more time with your lover. There will be instances where you may lose your temper. However, you need to control this as your love affair will be affected. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results, and this can cause distress in life. You both need to have communication to resolve this crisis.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. You may also give feedback, which will brighten your chances of a hike in the role and salary. IT, healthcare, sales, design, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are new to an organization need to be careful to not annoy their superiors by giving opinions without asking. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules, and government employees can expect a change in location.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues, which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards. A previous investment would bring in a good income, which would reflect in the lifestyle. Ensure you have proper guidance while trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Be energetic, as no major health issue will trouble you. However, you should be careful about your lifestyle. Some natives will join a gym or a yoga class. There can be minor issues that may impact sleep or even breathing. It is good to skip junk food and consume more vegetables. Children should be careful while playing, as minor bruises may also happen in the evening.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More