Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 29-April 4, 2026: Purchasing a car is on the cards

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, learn the art of reading the heart The love life will be good, and you will spare time for a relationship. Handle new challenges at work to prove your mettle. Both wealth and health are positive. Capricorn Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Enjoy a happy romantic relationship, and also put in effort to perform the best at work. Financial prosperity permits smart monetary decisions. Health is also positive.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week Your romantic life will be creative. Shower love on the partner and you will see the results. You may consider spending more time with your lover. There will be instances where you may lose your temper. However, you need to control this as your love affair will be affected. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results, and this can cause distress in life. You both need to have communication to resolve this crisis.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. You may also give feedback, which will brighten your chances of a hike in the role and salary. IT, healthcare, sales, design, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who are new to an organization need to be careful to not annoy their superiors by giving opinions without asking. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules, and government employees can expect a change in location.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues, which would improve the money situation. Purchasing a car is also on the cards. A previous investment would bring in a good income, which would reflect in the lifestyle. Ensure you have proper guidance while trying your fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week Be energetic, as no major health issue will trouble you. However, you should be careful about your lifestyle. Some natives will join a gym or a yoga class. There can be minor issues that may impact sleep or even breathing. It is good to skip junk food and consume more vegetables. Children should be careful while playing, as minor bruises may also happen in the evening.

Capricorn Sign Attributes Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color : Grey

Lucky Number : 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)