Sunday, Mar 09, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, March 9-15, 2025 predicts financial windfall

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2025 04:09 AM IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, March 9-15, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Businessmen will be productive this week and wealth will also come in.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Display patience in affairs this week

Stay happy in both personal & professional life. Financial prosperity promises large-scale smart investments. Your health demands special attention this week.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope, March 9-15, 2025: Financially you will be good but pay more attention to your health.
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope, March 9-15, 2025: Financially you will be good but pay more attention to your health.

Overcome the relationship issues and ensure you deliver the best professional results at work. Financially you will be good but pay more attention to your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Be open in communication and share all emotions unconditionally. Your lover prefers your presence and you need to devote more time to the relationship. You should avoid unpleasant discussions that may impact your relationship. Always shower affectionately and plan a vacation this week. Singe Aries natives can expect someone to walk into their lives as the week progresses. Married Capricorns need to stay out of office romances that may seriously impact their marital life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful while taking up tasks with immediate deadlines. Some tasks will also demand traveling to the client office. There can be issues related to performance and you may also invite the ire of the management. Some clients will request especially for your service which will reflect your significance in the team. Those who plan to move abroad for higher studies will have good news. Businessmen will be productive this week and wealth will also come in.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful about expenditure and should stay away from the unnecessary purchase of luxury items. Some natives will be successful in investments in the stock market. There can be issues associated with property and you should avoid discussions related to it. You may also consider donating money to charity this week. Those who are studying abroad will need financial support from their parents to pay the tuition fees.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful about the routine and exercise needs to be a part of your life. The first part of the week is good to join a gym or a yoga session. Some females may complain about gynecological issues while children may have viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues. Seniors may also require medical attention for pain at joints, especially knees.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
