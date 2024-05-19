 Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 19-25, 2024 predicts profits in your business | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 19-25, 2024 predicts profits in your business

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 19, 2024 12:09 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for May 19-25, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Look for more moments to make the love life exciting.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You denote power and authority

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 19-25, 2024. Ensure you have a happy love life where you both share emotions.
Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 19-25, 2024. Ensure you have a happy love life where you both share emotions.

Look for more moments to make the love life exciting. Ensure you give the best professional results at the office. Both health and wealth are positive this week.

Ensure you have a happy love life where you both share emotions. Your proficiency will work at the office and all professional goals will be achieved. Look for safer options to augment wealth. Health is also good this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your commitment to the relationship will contribute to the best moments. Some long-distance love affairs need more communication and this also demands you to value the love affair. You may discuss the love affair with the parents to get their support. Single Capricorns may go back to the ex-lover t. Some females may also have marriage on cards. Office romance is not a good idea for married Capricorns.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

You may update the profile on a job portal to receive an interview call. Those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the results. Be patient in the office, while you are in charge of a team project. Always be innovative at team meetings and ensure you take the initiative to deliver new tasks. Stay in the good book of the management and ad also eschew from office politics. Be innovative at team meetings and your concepts will have takers. Entrepreneurs will be confident about profits.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Have control over the expenditure. Wealth will pour in and you may be able to clear all pending dues. Minor financial clashes with siblings need to be resolved. You may also plan a vacation which may be expensive. Some females will be successful in owning a house or a car. A needy friend or sibling will ask for monetary help which you cannot refuse.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble you. However, some Capricorns may have a viral fever, stomach infection, and minor bruises. Females may complain about vision-related issues that will need medical attention. Pregnant females should be careful while traveling or boarding a bus. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

