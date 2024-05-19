Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 19-25, 2024 predicts profits in your business

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You denote power and authority Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 19-25, 2024. Ensure you have a happy love life where you both share emotions.

Look for more moments to make the love life exciting. Ensure you give the best professional results at the office. Both health and wealth are positive this week.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Ensure you have a happy love life where you both share emotions. Your proficiency will work at the office and all professional goals will be achieved. Look for safer options to augment wealth. Health is also good this week.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

Your commitment to the relationship will contribute to the best moments. Some long-distance love affairs need more communication and this also demands you to value the love affair. You may discuss the love affair with the parents to get their support. Single Capricorns may go back to the ex-lover t. Some females may also have marriage on cards. Office romance is not a good idea for married Capricorns.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

You may update the profile on a job portal to receive an interview call. Those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the results. Be patient in the office, while you are in charge of a team project. Always be innovative at team meetings and ensure you take the initiative to deliver new tasks. Stay in the good book of the management and ad also eschew from office politics. Be innovative at team meetings and your concepts will have takers. Entrepreneurs will be confident about profits.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Have control over the expenditure. Wealth will pour in and you may be able to clear all pending dues. Minor financial clashes with siblings need to be resolved. You may also plan a vacation which may be expensive. Some females will be successful in owning a house or a car. A needy friend or sibling will ask for monetary help which you cannot refuse.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble you. However, some Capricorns may have a viral fever, stomach infection, and minor bruises. Females may complain about vision-related issues that will need medical attention. Pregnant females should be careful while traveling or boarding a bus. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)