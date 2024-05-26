Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, May 26- June 01, 2024 predicts family celebrations
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for May 26- June 1, 2024, to know your astrological predictions.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, wait for your time to strike
Resolve the relationship-related issues and stay happy in love. The official schedule will be busy & there will be prosperity. Your health will also be good.
Keep your lover happy and also take steps to overcome professional challenges. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
Your romantic life will see minor changes. Introduce the lover to the family to get the support. Marriage is on the card and you may also make the final call while spending time together. Single Capricorns will be happy to meet someone special while traveling m at the classroom, or while attending an official function. Do not hesitate to express the feeling and the response will be mostly positive. Some Capricorns will rekindle an old love affair but this should not impact your present relationship.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
No major trouble will impact your productivity. Skip office politics and focus more on the job. Those who hold crucial positions will spend additional hours at work. Keep the management happy and always show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. Your innovative concepts will work at the office and your communication skills will also impress the clients. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will have good news. You may also clear a job interview to receive an offer letter with a better package.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Have control over the expenditure. Though wealth will come in as the week begins, things may not be brighter as the week progresses. You are good at buying electronic appliances and jewelry. But stay away from stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Capricorns will also require spending for a celebration within the family. You may receive pending dues and a bank loan will also be approved.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Cardiac issues and chest-related troubles will be common this week. You need to consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasy. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet. Drink plenty of water and keep the office stress out of the office for proper mental health.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more. ...view detail