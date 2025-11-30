Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 30- December 6, 2025: You may come across job opportunities from foreign countries

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive towards others’ preferences Resolve the troubles in the relationship. Professional pressure exists, but you will overcome it with discipline. Financial stability is also there in your life. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be patient and accommodating in your love life. Keep egos out of the relationship. Professional success is another trait of the week. There will be prosperity, and your health will also be in good shape.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

There is no scope for ego in a love affair. Your lover prefers your presence in life. Ensure you spend more time with the lover and understand the emotions to be creative and productive. Be a good listener this week. Avoid all misunderstandings that may impact the relationship to stay happy for a long time. Some females will find the love affair toxic, and you may also consider coming out of the love affair.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on work. You may put down the paper and also update the profile on a job portal in the first part of the week. New job interviews will be scheduled, and you may also receive an offer letter sooner. Business developers, promoters, and marketing personnel are required to work additionally to meet the expected results. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. You will also come across job opportunities from foreign countries.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Money will come in, and you will be good at making vital financial decisions. You may try the fortune in real estate, and seniors can even consider dividing wealth among children. Consider buying a new vehicle this week. Avoid monetary issues with friends. You may be dragged into a property-related issue in the second part of the week. Businessmen should be careful about trade expansions, as minor money issues will come up.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and ensure you have a perfect diet rich in nutrients and proteins. You will have minor breathing issues. Some natives will develop pain in the joints. Those who have a history of cardiac issues must be careful. Females may have cough-related troubles, while male natives should be careful about minor driving accidents. Those who are into athletics or sports may develop minor injuries.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Symbol: Goat

Element: Earth

Body Part: Bones & Skin

Sign Ruler: Saturn

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Grey

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)