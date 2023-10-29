Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023 predicts issues on multiple fronts

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know where to strike Express love unconditionally and this will reflect in the love life. Professional success will be your companion while financially you are good. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Oct 29-Nov 04, 2023. This week has been fruitful in terms of romance.

Resolve every issue that impacts your love life today. Handle professional challenges to be successful. Financially you’ll be good and make smart investment plans. Health is also on your side.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

This week has been fruitful in terms of romance. Shower affection on the partner and expect it back. Some lovers will pick arguments and it is crucial you handle this with a mature attitude. You may also see the interference of a third person which can lead to chaos this week. This can even be an ex-lover. Be sincere in the relationship and also share good vibes around.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week may not be productive as multiple issues will come up related to work. However, you will pick up the pace as the week progresses. Those who are keen to quit can put down the paper and update their profile on a job website. An interview call will come in a couple of days. Those who are on the notice period will get a job offer in the first half of the week.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

You will see no major financial issues this week. In addition, money will flow in from different sources. Some freelancing jobs as well as new projects will also bring in money. You may buy or sell property and will also win a legal dispute. There will be assistance from the family of the spouse. Professionals can expect a promotion or a good appraisal which may result in a salary. You must maintain a balance between income and expenditure.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be intact in the first half of the week. However, minor troubles will be there in the second half of the week. Heart-related ailments or respiratory issues will need medical attention. Some Capricorns will also have pain in the joints. Seniors should not skip medication. Avoid aerated drinks and extreme intake of sugar.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

