Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 19-25, 2025: Marital discords may disturb you

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your companion Settle all issues in the love affair and take up new job-related responsibilities. Prosperity exists this week. However, your health may have minor issues. Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure you are cool in the relationship and keep the work complete. Though prosperity will exist, you need to be careful about your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

The love affair will see bright moments this week. You will resolve the existing issues with the partner, and some lovers will also be happy to get the support of the parents. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on the future of the relationship. Single females can expect a proposal at work or at an event. Marital discords may disturb a few natives, but ensure you troubleshoot every issue before it grows.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Take up new tasks at the workplace. You should avoid office politics. The second part of the week is crucial as there can be productivity issues. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch jobs this week. Some businessmen will get into new partnership agreements, which will help them move their business to new territories. Entrepreneurs may also pick the first part of the week to launch a new concept or product. Students will clear the examinations without much effort.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle this week. A sibling will be in financial need, and you may provide the support. You may also have legal issues this week, which would also require high spending. Businessmen should be highly careful about big investments. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

The health will see minor hiccups. There will be allergies, and some children will also complain about oral health issues. You need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Practice yoga and some light exercises in the morning. In addition, go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

