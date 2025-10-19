Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 19-25, 2025: Marital discords may disturb you
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Though prosperity will exist, you need to be careful about your health.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your companion
Settle all issues in the love affair and take up new job-related responsibilities. Prosperity exists this week. However, your health may have minor issues.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
The love affair will see bright moments this week. You will resolve the existing issues with the partner, and some lovers will also be happy to get the support of the parents. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on the future of the relationship. Single females can expect a proposal at work or at an event. Marital discords may disturb a few natives, but ensure you troubleshoot every issue before it grows.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Take up new tasks at the workplace. You should avoid office politics. The second part of the week is crucial as there can be productivity issues. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch jobs this week. Some businessmen will get into new partnership agreements, which will help them move their business to new territories. Entrepreneurs may also pick the first part of the week to launch a new concept or product. Students will clear the examinations without much effort.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle this week. A sibling will be in financial need, and you may provide the support. You may also have legal issues this week, which would also require high spending. Businessmen should be highly careful about big investments. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
The health will see minor hiccups. There will be allergies, and some children will also complain about oral health issues. You need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Practice yoga and some light exercises in the morning. In addition, go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
