Search
Sun, Oct 19, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 19-25, 2025: Marital discords may disturb you

ByDr J.N Pandey
Updated on: Oct 19, 2025 04:51 am IST

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Though prosperity will exist, you need to be careful about your health.

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, success is your companion

Settle all issues in the love affair and take up new job-related responsibilities. Prosperity exists this week. However, your health may have minor issues.

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Capricorn Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure you are cool in the relationship and keep the work complete. Though prosperity will exist, you need to be careful about your health.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

The love affair will see bright moments this week. You will resolve the existing issues with the partner, and some lovers will also be happy to get the support of the parents. The second part of the week is auspicious to take a call on the future of the relationship. Single females can expect a proposal at work or at an event. Marital discords may disturb a few natives, but ensure you troubleshoot every issue before it grows.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Take up new tasks at the workplace. You should avoid office politics. The second part of the week is crucial as there can be productivity issues. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch jobs this week. Some businessmen will get into new partnership agreements, which will help them move their business to new territories. Entrepreneurs may also pick the first part of the week to launch a new concept or product. Students will clear the examinations without much effort.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle this week. A sibling will be in financial need, and you may provide the support. You may also have legal issues this week, which would also require high spending. Businessmen should be highly careful about big investments. Some businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

The health will see minor hiccups. There will be allergies, and some children will also complain about oral health issues. You need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. Practice yoga and some light exercises in the morning. In addition, go for morning or evening walks as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, October 19-25, 2025: Marital discords may disturb you
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On