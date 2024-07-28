Weekly Horoscope Capriron, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts long-term profits
Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for July 28-August 03, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be sensible in your love affair.
Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, pay off all the debts
Be sensible in your love affair. Your attitude is crucial at work. Take up new tasks with diligence. Prosperity permits crucial investment decisions.
Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Take up new roles at work and give the best results. Prosperity will come to life. Handle all health issues with care.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
There can be pleasant moments in the relationship where you will spend more time with the lover. You may see some strained relationships coming back onto the track. Despite minor frictions in the past, you will see love in the air. Be expressive in the emotions and this can have a positive impact on the love affair. Some male natives may get separated but this will also pave the way for a better future. Married females may get conceived in the second half of the week.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Be productive at work and keep office politics in the back seat. Some seniors will point out mistakes in your work but do not argue. Instead, accept the errors as this will help you augment the profile at the office. Be a good team player and you will give constructive opinions at team meetings. Capricorns can expect an appraisal or a rise in the role. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
No major financial issue will exist this week. However, it is good to be careful while spending. Do not overspend on luxury items. Instead, look for more investment options. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. A relative or sibling may demand financial help and you may provide it. Businessmen may be able to raise the funds required. The long pending dues will also be cleared this week.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful about your health as minor health issues will be there. Those who have cardiac illness need to be careful while doing heavy tasks. Practice yoga and also indulge in exercises in the morning to stay fit. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco and instead look for safe options like fruit juice and salads.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope