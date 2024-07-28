 Weekly Horoscope Capriron, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts long-term profits | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 28, 2024
Weekly Horoscope Capriron, July 28-Aug 03, 2024 predicts long-term profits

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 28, 2024 01:39 AM IST

Read Capricorn weekly horoscope for July 28-August 03, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be sensible in your love affair.

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, pay off all the debts

Be sensible in your love affair. Your attitude is crucial at work. Take up new tasks with diligence. Prosperity permits crucial investment decisions.

Capricorn Weekly Horoscope Today, July 28-Aug 03, 2024: Prosperity will come to life.

Handle love-related troubles with a mature attitude. Take up new roles at work and give the best results. Prosperity will come to life. Handle all health issues with care.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

There can be pleasant moments in the relationship where you will spend more time with the lover. You may see some strained relationships coming back onto the track. Despite minor frictions in the past, you will see love in the air. Be expressive in the emotions and this can have a positive impact on the love affair. Some male natives may get separated but this will also pave the way for a better future. Married females may get conceived in the second half of the week.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be productive at work and keep office politics in the back seat. Some seniors will point out mistakes in your work but do not argue. Instead, accept the errors as this will help you augment the profile at the office. Be a good team player and you will give constructive opinions at team meetings. Capricorns can expect an appraisal or a rise in the role. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial issue will exist this week. However, it is good to be careful while spending. Do not overspend on luxury items. Instead, look for more investment options. The second part of the day is good to invest in real estate. A relative or sibling may demand financial help and you may provide it. Businessmen may be able to raise the funds required. The long pending dues will also be cleared this week.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health as minor health issues will be there. Those who have cardiac illness need to be careful while doing heavy tasks. Practice yoga and also indulge in exercises in the morning to stay fit. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco and instead look for safe options like fruit juice and salads.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
  • Symbol: Goat
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Bones & Skin
  • Sign Ruler: Saturn
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Grey
  • Lucky Number: 4
  • Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
  • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

