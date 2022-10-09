Weekly Horoscope: Check Astrological prediction from 10th to 16th October, '22

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Ganesha says the stars of this week will be the ones giving a pleasant atmosphere to the family. As a result, there will be harmony with each other. If you are engaged in fulfilling the works of any religion and charity, then there will be a success. This week there will be mutual harmony between siblings. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. On the other hand, today's stars will be pleasant in terms of increasing the strength of the body. If there are any diseases and pains in the past, then they will be giving signs of ending. If you are associated with political and social life, then there will be a period of continuous success. But in the middle of the week, there will be a period of continuous success in completing the works related to building and land. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts, although the lack of a positive atmosphere in related work and business will continue to be felt in the middle of this week. But there will be a situation of monetary gains in the last days of the week. There will be moments of love for each other in love relationships.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20) Ganesha says from the beginning of this week, they will be engaged in the purchase and sale of immovable property, preparation of precious garments, and making an agreement to operate long-term plans with the concerned organization. It is very possible that during this time you will have to go somewhere to travel and stay. However, in terms of health, there will be some ruckus at the beginning of this week. However, there will be a need to be positive at your level. So don't belittle your efforts. That would be good. At the same time, there will be a period of continuous success in the areas of livelihood. In the middle of this week, there will be chances of great success in related work and business. There will be a positive atmosphere in the family and friends. If you are ready to invest capital somewhere, there will be opportunities for desired growth. At the same time, on the last days of the week, there will be opportunities to make household life wonderful.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) Ganesha says the radiance of the face will increase this week. If there are any diseases and pains, then there will be a period of continuous progress in removing them. There will be a continuous positive environment in the direction of making the related work and business higher. So do not hesitate to continue your efforts at your level. That would be good. Your intellectual level will be good from the beginning of this week. If you work and do business in remote areas, then there will definitely be opportunities for desired growth. So don't hesitate in continuing your efforts. In the middle of this week, there will be a period of steady progress in completing the work and business related to building and vehicles. In the last days of the same week, the movement of stars will again give auspicious and positive results. As a result, there will be opportunities for good coordination between family and parents. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. That is, most of the good results will be there this week.

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) Ganesha says this week the movement of the stars will be helpful in the collection of raw materials related to production and sale, keeping in view the related diplomatic and political, and upcoming plans and works. So that more profit can be earned. If you do commission and spy work. Or if you are secretly engaged in confirming any information and communication and security matters, then the move of the stars of this week will be going to give unsurpassed results. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. That would be good. However, there will be some difficulties in the first half of this week. The enemy side will continue to dominate. There will be chances of some differences in love relations. But in the middle of the week, the movement of stars will again give auspicious and positive results. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. That would be good. There will be reconciliation with relatives in the middle of this week. If you are engaged in building any immovable property, then you will be successful.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Ganesha says the movement of the stars of this week will be pleasant in terms of completing many tasks one after the other. At the same time, there will be benefits of superiority and seniority in social and political life. That is, you will remain the owner of an intense person. If you are engaged in buying a vehicle and building, then there will be chances of getting the desired profit. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. That would be good. That is, there will be chances of getting the property. At the same time, there will be a period of pleasant dialogues in love relations. In the middle of this week, there will be movement in related areas with economic expenditure. So do not hesitate to continue the efforts, it will be good. This week will be a little weak in terms of health. So keep your senses. However, on the last days of the week, there will be moments of laughter and happiness in married life. So that there will be an environment to do creative work.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23) Ganesha says the stars of this week will increase your fame and fortune. If you are preparing for the examination of any employment-oriented courses, or are going to give an interview, then the movement of the stars will give very pleasant results this week. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. This week, there will be efficiency in conducting parental business and employment. If you want to serve in the private and government sectors. So there will be opportunities for desired progress. So do not hesitate to continue your efforts. Overall, the stars of this week will be giving auspicious and positive results. At the same time, there will be opportunities for steady progress in personal relations in the middle of the week. In love relationships, there will be moments of desire between the partner. As a result, they will continue to buy clothes and ornaments of their choice. However, in the last days of the week, there will be a possibility of some softness in money expenditure and health.

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Ganesha says from the first half of this week, there will be moments of love for each other in the family. If you want to go somewhere on a journey and stay, then there will be success at every step. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. That would be good. At the same time, there will be pleasant opportunities for water travel and travel and migration to far-flung areas. That is, this week most of the auspicious and positive results will be in your bag. Whether it is work and business-related matters or other things, you will continue to get success. But don't kill the mind by making small things negative. That is, the stars of this week will be giving you most of the auspicious and positive results. At the same time, in the middle part of the week, the work and business of the private and government sectors will be successful. There will be moments of desire in love relationships. So keep up the efforts. That is, the stars of this week will be auspicious and positive.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22) Ganesha says this week, there will be a period of continuous success in completing some stalled work due to good coordination among relatives. So keep up the efforts. If you are associated with the fields of film, art, music, and information communication, then there will be opportunities for continuous profit. So don't hesitate to keep trying. At the same time, the related commission and mining, and such references which are related to travel and migration, will continue to get benefits. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. That would be good. That is, chances of sudden monetary gains are being made this week, but it will be beneficial for you to walk with utmost care at your level. In the middle of the week, again there will be great success in the areas of livelihood. During this, the intention of giving final shape to the works of religion and charity will continue to bear fruit. That is, this week will be almost fine from the economic and personnel point of view.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Ganesha says this week, the movement of stars will increase personnel and business qualities. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. That would be good. At the same time, there will be a period of continuous success in the areas of livelihood. So don't hesitate to make efforts with all your heart. This week, you can go on a long and profitable journey to make your business and business higher between the respective business counterparts, so do not hesitate to continue the efforts. That would be good. In the middle of this week, there will be opportunities for steady progress in capital investment and completing some important work related to foreign countries. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. That would be good. But from the health point of view, the stars of this week will not be much better. Therefore, do not be lazy in doing useful yoga postures with understanding. There will be moments of laughter and happiness in the courtyard of married life. If you are eligible for marriage, there will be a round of discussions about a favorable life partner.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21) Ganesha says this week, the movement of stars will be presented with good opportunities to cultivate and understand the related scientific and chemical facts. Due to this, there will be continuous progress in the respective fields. If you are a manufacturer or seller of medicines or are involved in the work of defense, security police, etc., then surely the movement of stars will give desired results. So don't hesitate to continue your efforts. This week, the order of movement will remain in a special relationship. If there are any court cases, there will be continuous progress. So don't belittle your understanding. That would be good. This week, there will be a period of steady progress in making the economic aspects strong and completing the works in the stipulated time. If there are any transaction issues, will be able to settle them. At the same time, there will be opportunities for desire and trust in each other in marital sources. However, due to increasing expenditure in the last days of the week, you will be worried.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Ganesha says the movement of the stars of this week will give auspicious and positive results in terms of school education, and higher and employable education. At the same time, there will be a phase of success in the areas of livelihood. As a result, do not be lazy in achieving the milestones of making related studies and work and business more productive and profitable. That is, according to the changing times, you will be able to do well in the areas of livelihood. So that taking care of their choice, they can buy some clothes and ornaments. There will be continuous success in handling the economic dimensions this week. This week there will be chances of getting child happiness in the courtyard of household life. However, in the last days of the week, there will be a need to be more active to make work and business flourish again.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Ganesha says the stars of this week will expand the scope of your work and business and give steady progress in the fields of livelihood. So do not hesitate to continue the efforts, it will be good. At the same time, there will be a period of continuous progress in establishing harmony and harmony among relatives. If you are ready to invest capital somewhere, then there will be a period of continuous success. However, today will be a little weak in terms of health. So don't hesitate to take care of your diet. In the middle of this week, there will be a period of continuous success in the fields of study and teaching. There will be moments of laughter and happiness in the courtyard of the householder's life. However, the opposing sides will try to make you feel inferior. This week will be a period of continuous progress in the fields of information communication and art. Overall, there will be steady progress in the areas of livelihood this week. At the same time, there will be a period of progress in earning and mobilizing money. But avoid getting angry over small things.

