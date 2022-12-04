Weekly Horoscope: Check Astrological prediction from 5th to 11th December 2022

Aries Ganesha says this week there will be opportunities to control the ups and downs going on in the areas of work and business. If you are looking for employment, there will be opportunities for desired growth. If you are in service, there will be beautiful opportunities for promotion in the respective fields. Or if you are associated with government and private sector schemes, then there will be golden opportunities for growth. On the other hand, in the middle of the week, the transit of Shri Surya will elevate your fame and reputation. Due to this the body and mind will remain happy. On the other hand, there will be moments of love between the partner in love relations. If you are associated with the fields of management, medicine, films, arts, literature, and research, then the movement of stars will give desired results. On the other hand, there will be a gift of great success on the economic front. But in the last days of the week, the movement of stars will increase economic expenditure. At the same time, it will continue to give growth in the areas of related work and business. But there may be some blood disorders and pain in health.

Taurus Ganesha says this week, you can go for a surprise inspection of related public works. If you are a competent officer. So in an ordinary dress, he will be engaged in finding out the pain and suffering of the subjects. Due to this, your qualities will be discussed in related fields. Because you will keep solving the problems coming in public areas. You will be a part of fame and fortune from the beginning of this week. On the other hand, in normal life, you will be able to see God and complete the tasks related to household life. But take full care of your own health. In the middle part of this week, there will be chances of achieving some special status in the fields of related sports, films, medicine, etc. Because the movement of stars this week will lead to the best results. In the last days of this week, your standard of living will be pleasant. And there will be a breeze of sweetness in love relationships. Due to this the body and mind will be happy.

Gemini Ganesha says this week, there will be desired results in the fields of film, medicine, sports, management, studies, and teaching. Due to this the body and mind will be happy. If you are somewhere busy completing the work related to sales and purchases. So the desired progress will be maintained. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. So it will be good. If you are looking to earn the desired character role in the reality show and acting world. So in the first part of this week, you will have some running around. Many times tough challenges will be faced. Health this week will not give much better results. In such a situation, your problems will increase. So keep up the efforts. In the middle and last days of the week, the movement of stars will give auspicious and positive results.

Cancer Ganesha says this week's movie of the stars will be sweetening the bugs of married life. Due to this, there will be harmony and love between husband and wife. If there are any previous conflicts, you will be able to resolve them. This week's planetary transits will give pleasant results in capital investment. Due to this, you will be able to complete the work in the given time. But in the middle of the week, the expenditure in terms of money will be increased. So don't weaken your understanding. So it will be good. However, during this time you will be troubled due to some diseases and pains in your health. Therefore, do not hesitate to confirm the restrained routine. But on the last days of the week, again there will be good opportunities to complete the work related to the family. Whether it is matters of married life or other areas, continuous dividends will remain. That means this week there will be moderate results.

Leo Ganesha says this week, there will be a race to strengthen economic sources and develop more than one source. As a result, from the beginning of this week, the movement of the stars will continue to give auspicious and positive results. It is very possible that this week there will be movement in some close relatives. Due to this discussions of important matters will remain hot between them. But in the middle of the week, there will be moments of laughter and happiness in married life. Due to this the body and mind will be happy. So keep up the efforts. But in the middle of the week, there will be a gift of happiness in the courtyard of married life. Due to this, the earlier ongoing disputes will end. If you are eligible for marriage, there are chances of getting a suitable life partner. But again in the last days of this week, the movement of stars will give diseases and pains in health. If there are any court cases, you will be able to settle them.

Virgo Ganesha says this week's stars will be giving moments of love between son and daughter. If you are engaged in educating them, then the movement of the stars will continue to give the gift of success. On the other hand, efforts to get employment in civil services and private institutions will be successful. If you are engaged in doing medicinal, medical and research experiments, then the desired kind of progress will remain. This week you will be successful in mobilizing modern resources and earning money. On the other hand, in the middle of the week, there will be movement in some relations. So don't hesitate to continue the efforts. But on the last days of the week, there will be expenditure on money matters. At the same time, the enemy side will try to disturb you. But an auspicious and positive environment will be created for capital investment and completion of works related to foreign countries. So don't be lazy in continuing the efforts.

Libra Ganesha says this week's stars will strengthen the pillars of political and social life. But the opposition parties will constantly try to tarnish your image. Due to this, you will be continuously troubled. On the other hand, there will be pleasant opportunities for progress in normal working life. But you will continue to need to improve your abilities and skills. However, some diseases and pains in health can cause trouble. So don't weaken your understanding. By the way, again in the middle of this week, the movement of stars will give auspicious and positive results. Whether it is about yellowing the hands of the child side or other economic context, the planetary transit will be beneficial. But this whole week, there will be a need to run continuously for the related work and business. In such a situation, there will be tiredness in the body. There will be a breeze of sweetness in love relationships.

Scorpio Ganesha says this week, there will be opportunities to complete many tasks one after the other and to make the desired progress in completing tasks related to social and political sectors. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. If you are the operator of any industry or its owner and owner, then there will be a gift of continuous success. This week, there will be a continuous running situation while strengthening the bond of relationships and establishing harmony with them. But there will be a period of consultation between the concerned officials regarding the shrinking resources in work and business. During this, your health will be pleasant and excellent. But in the middle of the week, there will be a challenge to make a cooperation with parents and siblings. In the middle and last part of this week, you will be worried about your health. There will be concern about the health of the family members. So don't weaken your understanding. So it will be good. But the intention to educate and advance the son and daughter will be successful. So keep up the efforts.

Sagittarius Ganesha says this week, you can go on a trip to any historical and religious places with your relatives. If engaged in purchasing land and building. So there will be opportunities for desired progress. Today you will be able to buy valuable jewelry and desired clothes. Therefore, be ready to continue the efforts. If you are engaged in manufacturing and precious garments. So there will be the desired kind of progress. The strength of the body will remain increased in the middle of this week. If there are any diseases and pains in the past, then you will be able to remove them. In personal relations, there will be moments of love between them. But there may be some decline in work and business in the last days of the week. Therefore, according to the needs, attention will have to be paid to modernizing the work. That is, this week's planetary transits will give you moderate results. So be proactive at your level.

Capricorn Ganesha says this week, the stars will increase the conflicts in work and business. In such a situation, one will have to travel and stay in far-flung areas. Today there will be moments of love between wife and children. If there are any previous tensions, you will be able to overcome them. There will be chances of profit in capital investment. So make efforts with full promptness. So it will be good. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in the courtyard of household life. If you are eligible for marriage, then planetary transits will give you opportunities to connect with a favorable life partner. However, in the middle part of this week, the desired kind of progress will remain in the preparation of documents related to precious ornaments and related projects. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. However, in the last days of this week, planetary transits will again give auspicious and positive results. Due to this the body and mind will be happy. So keep up the efforts.

Aquarius Ganesha says this week, the stars will be in a rush to complete several tasks one after the other. In this direction, there will be a round of desired talks with the concerned authorities. So that you will be able to complete them in time. If you are going to travel and stay somewhere. So you will be successful. There will be a pleasant atmosphere in meeting the relatives to complete some important tasks. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. If you are the competent authority, you will be engaged in finalizing the reforms in the courses. But there will be an expenditure in money matters. So keep up the efforts. But in the middle of the week, your health will be pleasant and excellent. There will be a gift of happiness in the family. If you are engaged in preparing related subjects, then you will be successful. In the last days of this week, again there will be benefits of expensive clothes. That is, this week there will be a period of ups and downs in the respective areas.

Pisces Ganesha says this week, you can step into national politics, and in such a situation, there will be a period of continuous progress in the related fields. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. That is, the movement of the stars will continue to give auspicious and positive results from the beginning of this week. Due to this the body and mind will remain happy. If you are preparing for civil services or are associated with the fields of film and medicine, then the movement of the stars will give you the gift of great success. The campaign to educate and advance the son and daughter will be successful. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. However, again in the middle of the week, the economic expenditure will increase. Therefore, do not hesitate to continue the efforts. By the way, during this time you will continue to feel like this. That's the level of effort you are making. Not getting that kind of income. Opponents can trouble you in the middle of the week. But there will be auspicious and positive results in the last days of the week. Due to this, the mind will remain happy.

