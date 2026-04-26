Weekly Horoscope for April 26-May 2, 2026: The week brings a chance to correct old patterns and move forward

The week opens with the Sun in Taurus asking for steadier choices, while Mercury in Aries keeps speech direct. Mercury square Jupiter can stretch promises and expectations, so many people may need to pause before reacting. Aries might need to work on their timing. Gemini may need to reduce scattered thinking. Sagittarius may need facts behind confidence. Pisces may need clearer words before trusting a soft feeling fully. Horoscope Weekly: Read your astrological prediction for April 26-May 1, 2026 (Canva)

Venus in Gemini gives relationships and social life lighter. Venus sextile Neptune can soften hearts early in the week, while Venus trine Pluto later brings more depth to attraction, trust, and hidden emotions. The Scorpio Full Moon on 1 May becomes the week’s turning point. It can reveal what has been avoided in love, shared money, and emotional life. It's not about fear, it's about honest correction.

Also Read May 2026 Horoscope: A US tarot reader shares the monthly predictions for each zodiac sign

Career Horoscope of all signs At work, the week favours clarity over speed. Aries and Leo should not make decisions based on pride or pressure. Gemini may have to deal with messages, meetings, or instructions that come quickly, so it's important to be clear in writing. Virgo may need to check documents, deadlines, or figures carefully. Sagittarius can get good results when a big plan is supported by structure.

Taurus, Capricorn, and Cancer benefit from steady responsibilities and realistic timelines. Scorpio may need to handle a private work concern or power equation with maturity. Libra may gain through cleaner agreements with colleagues, clients, or partners. Aquarius can use new ideas well, especially in teams, technology, or planning. Students should revise according to their actual weak areas rather than forcing one method everywhere.

Money Horoscope for all signs Money needs mindful handling because Venus in Gemini can make small expenses feel harmless, while Mercury square Jupiter may encourage overestimation. Aries, Gemini, and Sagittarius should avoid quick spending or rushed trading. Leo may need to separate useful spending from display. Aquarius should review gadgets, tools, subscriptions, and future-facing purchases before paying.

Taurus and Scorpio should watch shared money, pending dues, loans, taxes, or emotional spending as the Scorpio Full Moon can bring hidden financial matters forward. Virgo may notice leakages through renewals, service charges, or missed entries. Cancer may spend on home, family, or comfort. Pisces should avoid helping financially out of guilt. Libra needs transparency in shared costs, while Capricorn benefits from slow planning.

Love Horoscope for all signs Love may begin with words, humour, and curiosity, but the week does not stay shallow. Venus in Gemini encourages conversation, while Venus trine Pluto can make certain bonds feel more intense or truthful. Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius may find one exchange becoming meaningful. Taurus and Scorpio may need honesty around trust and effort.

Aries should not turn hurt pride into sharp speech. Cancer and Pisces may feel more than they reveal. Leo may need simple warmth. Virgo should avoid managing someone else’s emotional life in the name of care. Sagittarius may hear something important once they stop defending freedom so quickly. Capricorn may show loyalty through actions, but affection also needs words.

Health Horoscope for all signs The body may respond strongly to mental pressure. Aries may feel heat or restlessness if anger stays active. Gemini may need digital breaks because too much information can disturb sleep and focus. Virgo may carry strain through digestion, posture, or overthinking. Sagittarius may feel scattered if the body keeps chasing the mind’s plans. Aquarius should watch screen fatigue and nervous tension.

Taurus and Capricorn improve through routine, regular meals, and calmer evenings. Cancer and Pisces may feel emotional strain through sleep or digestion. Leo may need rest behind the confident outer face. Libra should not ignore discomfort just to keep peace. Scorpio may hold tension inward around the Full Moon, so release should be gentle and steady.