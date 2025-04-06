Weekly Horoscope Gemini, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts new challenges

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Embrace happiness this week Your attitude will work out in the love affair, and you will continue your discipline at work. Have a watch on the financial affairs and consume healthy food to stay fit. Gemini Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges.

Overcome the challenges at a job on a positive note. Continue your commitment in the relationship and this will lead to happiness. Be careful in financial affairs. Your health is also good this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Consider spending more time with the lover. There will be minor tremors in the love affair and your presence will be preferred by the partner. You should also be ready to consider the suggestions and opinions of the lover which will strengthen the bonding. You should also be ready to provide the personal space in the relationship. Females can expect more than one proposal and surprisingly you may get one from someone whom you know as a friend or coworker or a classmate. Married couples can seriously consider expanding the family.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Do not make crucial decisions in your career under the influence of emotions. Be ready to take up new challenges that will also strengthen your profile. Continue giving creative time at the workplace and give up egos while handling crucial team assignments. Avoid office gossip and take steps to resolve minor challenges that may pop up by the middle of the week. If you have updated the profile on a job portal, a new interview call will come in a day or two.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

There can be monetary issues and it is crucial to settle them this week. Void lending a big amount to a friend or relative this week. You may also become a part of the property dispute within the family. Some females will receive money from previous investments which will help in doing long-pending tasks like renovation of a home or buying gold or diamond ornaments.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop minor breathing issues in the first part of the week. Be careful while taking part in adventure sports including mountain biking and underwater activities. Avoid junk food and ensure you consume more proteins and vitamins this week. Those who are into athletics or sports may develop minor injuries.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)