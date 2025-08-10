Weekly Horoscope Gemini, August 10-16, 2025: Hiccups in the love affair

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your emotions under control Overcome the relationship issues and keep your professional life productive this week. Prosperity helps in making smart investments. Health is a concern. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The relationship demands more communication. Consider major decisions at work. Prosperity helps in making smart investments. Pay more attention to your health.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

There will be hiccups in the love affair, and you need to be ready to handle some issues related to even the previous relationship. Your lover may sound stubborn, while some females will see the ex-lover back in their life, which may also create chaos in the current love affair. Handle this issue diplomatically. Male natives will go for office romance, which can impact marital life. Those who want to take up the love affair to the next level may also make a decision on marriage in the second part of the week.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment at work. No serious professional issues will come up. Your communication skills will work out in client discussions. Some professionals will see opportunities abroad. Those who handle finance, sales, marketing, and administration profiles will see a tight schedule, and government employees may also be under tremendous pressure to compromise on ethics. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond your horizons and invest in multiple ventures.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

The prosperity will help you buy a new vehicle or property in the first half of the week. You may also consider smart investments in the stock market or speculative business. There are chances that a friend will ask for financial help in the first half of the week. You may also spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

There will be issues related to the bones, and seniors must be careful while using a wet floor. You should also be careful while boarding a bus or train this week. Females may have trouble with minor injuries, and those who are into sports should be careful in the second part of the day. It is also good to avoid lifting heavy objects.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)