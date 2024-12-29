Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 29 to Jan 5, 2025 predicts no tremors at workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 29, 2024 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, December 29 to January 4, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Be diplomatic in your love life to avoid serious problems.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Look for pleasant moments this week

Gemini Weekly Horoscope December 29 to January 4, 2025: Handle finance carefully while health is good this week. 
Gemini Weekly Horoscope December 29 to January 4, 2025: Handle finance carefully while health is good this week. 

Understand the lover and ensure no arguments exist between you. Do not let egos impact your professional life. Financial prosperity will exist and health is good.

Be diplomatic in your love life to avoid serious problems. Your performance will win the management. Handle finance carefully while health is good this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Your relationship is free from tremors and it is crucial to spare more time with the lover. Do not get into arguments. You may get the consent of the parents for marriage. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair. The first part of the week is also auspicious to express the feelings to the crush as the response will be positive.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid major issues at work and ensure you meet the deadlines without compromising on the quality. Some IT professionals and engineers will relocate abroad. Those who are in the healthcare, hospitality, and transport sectors will have a tight schedule. Your attitude will play a major role in team meetings and utilize your communication skills to impress the clients. Businessmen will see new partnerships while some trader may require handling tax issues.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial challenge will come up. This means you are free to spend money to meet your demands. However, it is crucial you maintain a balance between income and expenditure. The second part of the week is auspicious to buy electronic devices and furniture. Some male natives will also buy a vehicle. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters that will help in trade expansions.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to the chest or heart this week. Be careful while taking part in adventure activities including underwater sports. Ensure you wear a helmet while riding a bike. Some seniors may also develop pain in their bones this week. Athletes may also develop minor issues. You may also develop digestion issues and hence be careful while having food from outside.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On