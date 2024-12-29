Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 29 to Jan 5, 2025 predicts no tremors at workplace

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Look for pleasant moments this week Gemini Weekly Horoscope December 29 to January 4, 2025: Handle finance carefully while health is good this week.

Understand the lover and ensure no arguments exist between you. Do not let egos impact your professional life. Financial prosperity will exist and health is good.

Be diplomatic in your love life to avoid serious problems. Your performance will win the management. Handle finance carefully while health is good this week.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Your relationship is free from tremors and it is crucial to spare more time with the lover. Do not get into arguments. You may get the consent of the parents for marriage. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair. The first part of the week is also auspicious to express the feelings to the crush as the response will be positive.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Avoid major issues at work and ensure you meet the deadlines without compromising on the quality. Some IT professionals and engineers will relocate abroad. Those who are in the healthcare, hospitality, and transport sectors will have a tight schedule. Your attitude will play a major role in team meetings and utilize your communication skills to impress the clients. Businessmen will see new partnerships while some trader may require handling tax issues.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No major financial challenge will come up. This means you are free to spend money to meet your demands. However, it is crucial you maintain a balance between income and expenditure. The second part of the week is auspicious to buy electronic devices and furniture. Some male natives will also buy a vehicle. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters that will help in trade expansions.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to the chest or heart this week. Be careful while taking part in adventure activities including underwater sports. Ensure you wear a helmet while riding a bike. Some seniors may also develop pain in their bones this week. Athletes may also develop minor issues. You may also develop digestion issues and hence be careful while having food from outside.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

