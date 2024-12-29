Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Dec 29 to Jan 5, 2025 predicts no tremors at workplace
Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Look for pleasant moments this week
Understand the lover and ensure no arguments exist between you. Do not let egos impact your professional life. Financial prosperity will exist and health is good.
Be diplomatic in your love life to avoid serious problems. Your performance will win the management. Handle finance carefully while health is good this week.
Gemini Love Horoscope This Week
Your relationship is free from tremors and it is crucial to spare more time with the lover. Do not get into arguments. You may get the consent of the parents for marriage. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker. Long-distance relationships need more communication to continue the affair. The first part of the week is also auspicious to express the feelings to the crush as the response will be positive.
Gemini Career Horoscope This Week
Avoid major issues at work and ensure you meet the deadlines without compromising on the quality. Some IT professionals and engineers will relocate abroad. Those who are in the healthcare, hospitality, and transport sectors will have a tight schedule. Your attitude will play a major role in team meetings and utilize your communication skills to impress the clients. Businessmen will see new partnerships while some trader may require handling tax issues.
Gemini Money Horoscope This Week
No major financial challenge will come up. This means you are free to spend money to meet your demands. However, it is crucial you maintain a balance between income and expenditure. The second part of the week is auspicious to buy electronic devices and furniture. Some male natives will also buy a vehicle. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters that will help in trade expansions.
Gemini Health Horoscope This Week
There can be issues related to the chest or heart this week. Be careful while taking part in adventure activities including underwater sports. Ensure you wear a helmet while riding a bike. Some seniors may also develop pain in their bones this week. Athletes may also develop minor issues. You may also develop digestion issues and hence be careful while having food from outside.
Gemini Sign Attributes
- Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
- Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
- Symbol: Twins
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Arms & Lungs
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Silver
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Emerald
Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
