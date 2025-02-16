Weekly Horoscope Gemini, February 16-22, 2025 predicts rewards and recognition

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Every problem is an opportunity for you. Look for the best moments to express love to the crush. Be sincere in work and success will be yours this week. Handle wealth carefully for a safe future. Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today, February 16 to 22, 2025: Take up new challenges at work to prove professional diligence

Take up new challenges at work to prove professional diligence. Consider resolving the issues in the relationship before things go out of control. You may also be required to handle financial issues with a positive outlook. There can be health issues that require attention.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let minor issues grow into serious ones this week. You both may take to resolve them. There can be issues related to a previous relationship while parents will be happy to agree to marriage. There should be proper communication in the relationship and you should not insult or hurt the lover. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Some lovers will be demanding and you may require handling them with a diplomatic attitude.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensitive towards the aspirations of the organization and continue striving for the best results. This is not the right time for office politics. You should be ready to take up new tasks and some new responsibilities will also demand traveling. Some team meetings will need you to attend prepared. Have a plan B to beat the challenging time. Consider launching a new venture this week. Traders will have minor licensing issues with local authorities that need to be resolved amicably.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No serious financial issues will exist. You are good to even resolve an old monetary dispute. There can be property disputes within the family that demand cordial intervention. If you are into the online business, you will see it flourishing, bringing more revenue to the coffers. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and businessmen will be successful in finding new partnerships which will benefit business promotions.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

There can be ailments related to the chest and heart. Some females will complain about body aches while seniors will require medical attention for seep-related issues. Avoid adventure sports and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts. Those who want to quit both alcohol and tobacco may pick the second part of the week.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

