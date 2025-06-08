Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Gemini, June 8-14, 2025 predicts professional success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 08, 2025 04:02 AM IST

Gemini Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. No major professional issues will be there.

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos

Keep the love relationship intact. Contribute to professional success. Take up the financial requirements & opt for safe decisions. Prefer a balanced lifestyle.

Gemini Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025: Prefer a balanced lifestyle.(Freepik)
Gemini Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025: Prefer a balanced lifestyle.(Freepik)

Keep all arguments in a relationship away and treat your partner with affection. Overcome the challenges at the office to be professionally stronger. Wise utilization of wealth is needed. No major health issues may happen. 

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week 

Do not let minor tremors in the love life go beyond control. You are expected to keep the lover in a good mood. The second part of the week is good to introduce the lover to the parents, while some females will also be happy to take a call on marriage. Your efforts to patch up with an ex-lover will work out. Single male natives may find new love, especially in the first half of the week. 

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week 

No major professional issues will be there. However, you need to be careful while handling clients who are famous for their troublesome attitude. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Businessmen should avoid crucial decisions and must not invest in a new business. Students may also require focusing more on their studies to clear examinations.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week 

Wealth will come in, and this will help you meet the monetary needs without much trouble. You may buy a car or a new property this week. Entrepreneurs will also raise funds for future business expansions. For those of you who have been working and earning through foreign returns, a fluctuating dollar reserve can make you wonder about the future. Some students may have a financially tough time as parents may ration their pocket money.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may come up. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints, and females may also develop migraine or skin-related issues. Those who have vision-related issues may require consulting a doctor. Keep a distance from junk food and ensure your diet includes more protein. You should also be careful while driving at night. You may also give yourself both alcohol and tobacco. 

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

 

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

