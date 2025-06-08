Weekly Horoscope Gemini, June 8-14, 2025 predicts professional success

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, give up egos Keep the love relationship intact. Contribute to professional success. Take up the financial requirements & opt for safe decisions. Prefer a balanced lifestyle. Gemini Weekly Horoscope from June 8-14, 2025: Prefer a balanced lifestyle.(Freepik)

Keep all arguments in a relationship away and treat your partner with affection. Overcome the challenges at the office to be professionally stronger. Wise utilization of wealth is needed. No major health issues may happen.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let minor tremors in the love life go beyond control. You are expected to keep the lover in a good mood. The second part of the week is good to introduce the lover to the parents, while some females will also be happy to take a call on marriage. Your efforts to patch up with an ex-lover will work out. Single male natives may find new love, especially in the first half of the week.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

No major professional issues will be there. However, you need to be careful while handling clients who are famous for their troublesome attitude. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport. If you have just joined an office, things may seem complicated this week. Businessmen should avoid crucial decisions and must not invest in a new business. Students may also require focusing more on their studies to clear examinations.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, and this will help you meet the monetary needs without much trouble. You may buy a car or a new property this week. Entrepreneurs will also raise funds for future business expansions. For those of you who have been working and earning through foreign returns, a fluctuating dollar reserve can make you wonder about the future. Some students may have a financially tough time as parents may ration their pocket money.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may come up. Some seniors may complain about pain in their joints, and females may also develop migraine or skin-related issues. Those who have vision-related issues may require consulting a doctor. Keep a distance from junk food and ensure your diet includes more protein. You should also be careful while driving at night. You may also give yourself both alcohol and tobacco.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)