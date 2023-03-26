Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 24- April 1, '23 predicts favourable possibilitie

Mar 26, 2023

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This week, Gemini natives may experience fairly good aspects in various life areas. Weekly astrological prediction says on the career front, there will be good opportunities for a job change, employment, appraisal, and promotion. The workload may increase, but with hard work and determination, success is on the horizon. Health-wise, focus on exercise, yoga, and nutrition to maintain wellness. Romance and family life also seem promising, with a possibility of a marriage proposal or pregnancy and support from a spouse. However, in the financial sector, it is advised to be careful with online transactions and manage wealth wisely. Property investments may not yield favourable results, but domestic travel and pilgrimage can bring joy. Social life looks lively with events and gatherings, while academics and other life aspects are also expected to be excellent. Focus on preparing for exams and keep a lookout for scholarships and admissions. Trust, loyalty and good communication are key in relationships.

Gemini Finance This Week

Gemini natives' financial situation may be fairly good this week. Keep an eye on your bank balance and consider wealth management to secure your financial future. Invest in stocks, shares or other assets and don't hesitate to seek financial advice.

Gemini Family This Week

This week, family matters are fairly good. Focus on family gatherings, and keep an eye on your parent's health. Guide the young ones and support your spouse. Take care of family conflicts, and enjoy a picnic or gathering.

Gemini Career This Week

This week, you're in for a treat, as things are looking very good in your career. Keep a lookout for job changes, promotions, or appraisals. Manage your workload and keep your focus on your goals.

Gemini Health This Week

Your health is good, and you're feeling energetic. Consider incorporating exercise, yoga, or a balanced diet into your routine. Consider seeking advice from a wellness expert to maintain your well-being.

Gemini Love Life This Week

It's a great time to nurture your relationships. Consider a date night, online dating, or a marriage proposal. Remember to be loyal, trust your partner, and show your affection. Some Gemini natives may confess their feelings to the person they love secretly.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

