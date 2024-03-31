Weekly Horoscope Gemini, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts fortune with this number

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, expect positive changes in love relationships. Expect positive changes in love relationships. Your attitude in the office is crucial in accomplishing tasks. Financial prosperity helps in monetary decisions. Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Mar 31, 2024: Put in effort to be cool in a love affair this week.

Put in effort to be cool in a love affair this week. Your performance at the office is also diligent and will bring in good results. While you are prosperous, health can give you minor trouble.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Some Gemini natives will be fortunate to fall in love this week. You may meet someone interesting while traveling or at an event. As the stars of romance are stronger, do not hesitate to express the feeling and get a positive response. The second part of the week is good to introduce your lover to the parents and discuss about the future. Married females should not try to dominate their spouses as this may lead to trouble.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate to see growth in your career. Some professionals will get an appraisal or rise in the designation. New tasks will need you to put in additional effort and you must also deliver the expected results. Your rapport with clients will be helpful in achieving the goals. Be cool even in tense hours at the office and this will help you give the best results. Businessmen may have trouble in raising funds and new expansion drives should wait for some time.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will bring changes in the lifestyle. Be careful to not lose money without proper guidance. Have an expert at your side to decide on investments including stock trade, and speculative business. You may also get financial support from the bank. Some Gemini natives will inherit property in the first part of the week while seniors can consider transferring the property in the name of children.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

Gemini natives with cardiac issues may require medical attention in the first part of the week. Some females will develop complications due to high blood pressure and breathing issues. It is good to avoid adventure sports, especially mountain biking in the second half of the week. Reduce the intake of oily and spicy food and instead add more leafy vegetables to the diet.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857