Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 6-12, 2025: New connections in love are likely

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be cool even in turbulent hours Troubleshoot relationship issues and ensure you spend time with the lover. Continue giving the best output at work. Minor medical issues will also come up. Leo Weekly Horoscope: Handle finance carefully this week.

Overcome the challenges in both the personal and professional life. Both your health and wealth will require special attention.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Be sensitive toward the needs of your lover this week. Shower love and this will reflect on the relationship. The second part of the day is good for sharing emotions by spending time together. You may also obtain the backing of parents. Those who are traveling should connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings. You will encounter someone special in the first half of the week and this relationship will get stronger in the coming days.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

New challenging tasks wait for you and you will also see the path to career growth clear. Your commitment at the workplace will have many takers. Have a plan B whenever you appear for a team meeting. Some females will succeed in obtaining an appraisal while government employees may have a change in the location. Those who handle finance or banking profiles will also have pressure at work. Businessmen should be careful while making new partnerships.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Handle finance carefully this week. Maintain a balance between both income and expenses as you need to save for the rainy day. Some previous investments will bring good returns while there will also be legal issues within the family. You may also require spending for a property. Some females will succeed in clearing financial issues with friends. Businessmen will raise funds to take trade to new areas.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will be there. You need to be careful while having digestion-related issues as this can get complicated. Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. There will be bone-related complaints and some females will slip down on a wet floor. It is also good to avoid alcohol while driving. You may also join a gym this week to keep the body in shape.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)