 Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 9-15, 2024 predicts wealth from different sources | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 9-15, 2024 predicts wealth from different sources

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 09, 2024 12:51 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for June 9-15, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life productive and packed this week.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are never scared of controversies

Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 9-15, 2024. Single Leos will be happy to find someone special.
Weekly Horoscope Leo, June 9-15, 2024. Single Leos will be happy to find someone special.

Keep the love life productive and packed this week. Take up new tasks at work to prove the professional mettle. Both health & wealth are good this week.

Ensure your love relationship is satisfying and productive this week. Overcome the professional challenges with confidence. Your health will also be in good shape. You will also see money coming in from different sources.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Open communication is crucial in a love affair. Some love relationships will witness minor cracks, especially due to egos. Resolve this before things go out of hand. Have control over emotions and do not lose your temper even while having arguments. Single Leos will be happy to find someone special. You may propose in the second half of the day and the response will be positive. Married females may get conceived and this can be used as a good opportunity to start a family.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Stay away from controversies and managers must not show nepotism within the team that may impact the morale. Artists, painters, musicians, actors, designers, politicians, and copywriters will get new opportunities to display their talent. Your potential will be tasted by the client and ensure you are successful. Government employees can expect a change in location while IT, healthcare, and hospitality professionals will have a tight schedule. Businessmen will be successful in making new partnerships that will work out in minting money in the future.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Let the money come in from different sources. Be happy as you may receive wealth even from a property that you will inherit this week. You may invest in property r buy a new house. Businessmen may have fund-related issues but a client or a partner can be of great help here. You may also receive some funds from clients abroad which will loosen the financial trouble.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have kidney-related issues should be extremely careful. Some Leos will have hypertension and may also develop cholesterol-related issues in the first half of the week. While maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle. You may also stay away from people with negative attitudes.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

