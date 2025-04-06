Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 6 - April 12, 2025 predicts surprises in love

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions decide things Look for pleasant moments in love. Overcome the challenges at work to give the best possible outcomes. Wealth will come in for smart decisions this week. Libra Weekly Horoscope from April 6 - April 12, 2025: There will also be digestion issues and it is good to avoid outside food.

Continue sharing emotions with the lover and spend more time at the workplace to obtain the best possible results. You are also financially prosperous. Health is also in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Some surprises wait for you in the love life. Single males have got a good chance to approach an interesting person to propose. No major tremor will affect or impact the relationship. But expect minor ego-related issues and ensure you overcome them tactfully. Some long-distance love affairs will have issues mostly due to a lack of proper communication. You need to devote more time to love and must talk with your partner at least once a day. The second part of the week is also good for resolving issues with an ex-lover to rekindle an old love affair.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment will work out in the job. There will be opportunities to display your productivity. Brush up your skills as they will be helpful in handling now crucial projects. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target but eventually will succeed in their professional life. Entrepreneurs can confidently pick the first part of the week to launch a new venture.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in and you are good to meet the desires. Utilize this period to clear all pending dues and also buy electronic appliances. The last part of the week is also good to donate to charity. Some seniors will divide the property among the children this week. Entrepreneurs will get all pending dues and they may also consider further business expansions this week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop skin-related infections. There will also be digestion issues and it is good to avoid outside food. Stick to a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. Females may develop gynecological issues this week and children will also have skin-related issues. You should also be careful while driving at night hours. Those who complain about breathing issues must visit a doctor.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)