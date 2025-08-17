Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 17-23, 2025: A tight schedule this week

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spread your wings Keep the love affair intact and ensure you meet the professional requirements. The financial status demands more attention, along with the health, this week. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be careful to avoid egos in the relationship. Devote more time to your career, and you may also need to be careful about financial transactions. Minor health issues may exist.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You may expect positive twists in the relationship, and some love affairs will get stronger as you both have a romantic vacation this weekend. The second half of the week is perfect to introduce your lover to the seniors at home. Ensure you value the emotions of the lover, and this is also the right time to plan a romantic vacation. An old love affair will come back to life, bringing happiness. However, this should not impact your current relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Maintain a positive attitude throughout the week and keep the management happy. Your commitment to the job will lead to career growth as new opportunities will knock on the door. Some government employees will have a change in location, while IT, healthcare, hospitality, aviation, banking, and advertising professionals will have a tight schedule this week. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would make a good profit.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

There will be issues related to finance, and you should be careful about the expenditure. Avoid large-scale investments, especially in the stock market. Some females will also be part of the property issues within the family, which may impact the relationship with siblings. Pick the second part of the week to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Businessmen may succeed in clearing the pending dues and raising funds for trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on your health this week. There can be complications associated with breathing, and some seniors may complain about sleep-related issues. Minor viral issues such as sore throat, coughing, headache, and body pain may be present, which may not be serious. You should also avoid adventurous activities, as minor injuries may happen. Avoid driving in the evening hours, especially after consuming alcohol.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)