Search
Sun, Aug 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 17-23, 2025: A tight schedule this week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 17, 2025 04:06 am IST

Libra Weekly Horoscope: The financial status demands more attention, along with the health, this week.

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, spread your wings

Keep the love affair intact and ensure you meet the professional requirements. The financial status demands more attention, along with the health, this week.

Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be careful to avoid egos in the relationship. Devote more time to your career, and you may also need to be careful about financial transactions. Minor health issues may exist.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You may expect positive twists in the relationship, and some love affairs will get stronger as you both have a romantic vacation this weekend. The second half of the week is perfect to introduce your lover to the seniors at home. Ensure you value the emotions of the lover, and this is also the right time to plan a romantic vacation. An old love affair will come back to life, bringing happiness. However, this should not impact your current relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Maintain a positive attitude throughout the week and keep the management happy. Your commitment to the job will lead to career growth as new opportunities will knock on the door. Some government employees will have a change in location, while IT, healthcare, hospitality, aviation, banking, and advertising professionals will have a tight schedule this week. If you are a team leader or manager, your efforts would put the operation on track, and as a result, the company would make a good profit.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

There will be issues related to finance, and you should be careful about the expenditure. Avoid large-scale investments, especially in the stock market. Some females will also be part of the property issues within the family, which may impact the relationship with siblings. Pick the second part of the week to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. Businessmen may succeed in clearing the pending dues and raising funds for trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on your health this week. There can be complications associated with breathing, and some seniors may complain about sleep-related issues. Minor viral issues such as sore throat, coughing, headache, and body pain may be present, which may not be serious. You should also avoid adventurous activities, as minor injuries may happen. Avoid driving in the evening hours, especially after consuming alcohol.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, August 17-23, 2025: A tight schedule this week
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On