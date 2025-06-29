Weekly Horoscope Libra, June 29-July 5, 2025 predicts robust health, good returns and more

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards others’ preferences Consider sparing time for the relationship. Meet the expectations at the workplace. Prosperity permits smart financial decisions. Your health is positive. Weekly Libra Horoscope: Prosperity permits smart financial decisions.(Freepik)

Explore the multiple dimensions of romance this week. Consider new tasks that will test your professional mettle You are financially good and your health is also in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Your emotions will speak through actions and the partner will consider your aspirations this week. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. You should also prefer spending more time together and communication is crucial for long-distance love affairs. Some females will also prefer coming out of a toxic relationship. Married females may conceive this week and you can also be serious about expanding the family. Single females may invite proposals while attending a function or a party this week.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

You may require handling some crucial tasks with tight deadlines and this will also keep you professionally busy at the workplace. Students will find success in examinations while some will also get admitted to foreign universities. An IT project will get the approval from the client. Businessmen can pick the second part of the week to launch a new business. Partnerships will work out in raising funds and you may seriously consider even expanding the business offshore.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity exists in life this week. You may buy a property or jewelry which is an investment but do not spend on a vehicle. You may also plan a vacation abroad as the wealth now permits that. You will also win a financial dispute with a sibling. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters while you may also expect good returns from business.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will trouble the routine life. Those who have surgery scheduled for this week can go ahead with the plan. Some children will also have cuts while playing but there is nothing to worry about. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate. It is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)