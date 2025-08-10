Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 10-16, 2025: Expecta a wave of change in love

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, never say no to challenges This week, the love affair will see major changes. Take up the risk in the job that will prove your professional diligence. Keep a watch on the lifestyle. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle relationship issues and value the decisions at the workplace to prove your professional potential. Financially, you are good. Health is normal but demands attention.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Minor disturbances will be there in the relationship. Egos may play spoilsport, and it is crucial you have control over emotions. It is good to have open communication, and those who are travelling should connect with the lover over the phone to share emotions. This will settle most relationship issues. Some love affairs that were on the verge of a break-up will come back on track by the middle of the week. Married females may have issues with the interference of their spouse. Talk and resolve this issue.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Be sensitive towards the aspirations of the organization and continue striving for the best results. You will see new tasks coming up with a tight deadline, and the seniors trust your mettle. Ensure you also come up with new solutions for problems that may impact the project performance. This is not the right time for office politics. Businessmen handling electronics, footwear, textiles, hospitality, entertainment, and publishing will see good returns coming in. Students will also clear examinations this week.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be around you. As the week progresses, you’ll see a good inflow of wealth, which will also reflect upon your lifestyle. You may also be keen to invest further, but ensure you’ve got the exact idea about the sector. It is a good time to buy a new property or vehicle. Some long-pending dues will be cleared, and businessmen will be successful in finding new partnerships, which will benefit business promotions.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Do not bring the office pressure home, and spend more time with the family. Pregnant natives must be careful while boarding a train or while riding a two-wheeler. Some natives will have issues associated with their lungs, and females will require consulting a doctor for a skin infection. A minor accident may occur there, and you should also be ready to have issues related to the lungs or chest.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)