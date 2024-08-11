 Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 11-17, 2024 predicts an increase in your income | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 11-17, 2024 predicts an increase in your income

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 11, 2024 01:22 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for August 11-17, 2024, to know your astrological predictions.

Pisces (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace Changes and Growth This Week

New opportunities in love, career, and health; embrace changes for personal growth and success.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 11-17, 2024: New opportunities in love, career, and health; embrace changes for personal growth and success.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, August 11-17, 2024: New opportunities in love, career, and health; embrace changes for personal growth and success.

This week brings significant shifts for Pisces in various aspects of life. Embrace the new opportunities coming your way in love, career, finances, and health. Adapting to these changes will foster personal growth and success.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Whether you’re single or in a relationship, expect changes that could bring you closer to your ideal romantic situation. For singles, you may meet someone who aligns with your values and passions. If you're in a relationship, it's a great time to strengthen your bond by trying new activities together or having heartfelt conversations. Stay open to new experiences and communicate openly with your partner.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

In your professional life, this week holds promising opportunities. Be prepared for new projects or changes in your current role that may require adaptability. Your creative ideas and problem-solving skills will shine, making you a valuable asset to your team. Networking will also play a crucial role in your career growth; don't hesitate to reach out to colleagues and industry contacts for support and collaboration.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, this week looks promising, Pisces. There may be unexpected gains or opportunities to increase your income. Keep an eye out for investments or side projects that could boost your financial stability. However, be cautious with your spending and avoid impulsive purchases. Creating a budget and sticking to it will help you manage your resources effectively. Consulting a financial advisor could also provide valuable insights.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Your health and well-being take center stage this week. You might feel an urge to make positive changes to your lifestyle, such as adopting a healthier diet or starting a new exercise routine. Listen to your body’s needs and prioritize self-care. Stress management is crucial; consider practices like meditation or yoga to maintain mental and emotional balance. Paying attention to both your physical and mental health will enhance your overall vitality.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On