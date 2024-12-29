Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025 advices investing in real estate

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensitive towards others’ preferences Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 29- Jan 4, 2025. Be careful about the expressions while spending time with the lover.

Look for splendid moments in the love affair and ensure you meet the expectations at work this week. Handle money with care while health is good this week.

Troubleshoot love-related problems with a positive attitude. Your professional commitment will help you tackle challenges at work. Both wealth and health will demand attention.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful about the expressions while spending time with the lover. You may also find it tough to handle the stubborn attitude of the lover. Some relationships will be toxic and it is good to come out of it. Single natives can pick up the first part of the week to propose and receive a positive response. Avoid discussing old unpleasant issues in the relationship and do not open up the healed wounds. Married females may conceive this week and you can also be serious about expanding the family.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work will have a serious and positive impact. An appraisal or promotion is on the way. Be cordial with the team members and also stay in the good book of the management. Keep all cards tight in business as risks may also happen when you are careless about investments. Those who want to switch jobs can put down the paper as interview calls will come in plenty. Entrepreneurs can consider new expansion plans as the week is good in terms of both business and wealth.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You can consider investments, especially in stock or property as this is a good time to invest for a better future. Some male natives may need to spend money on legal issues and be prepared for that. This week is also good to donate money to charity. Entrepreneurs will see a good flow of funds that may also help in business expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Though minor ailments related to cough and virus may be there, you will be perfectly healthy this week. Those who are pregnant should avoid adventure activities and stay away from junk food and alcohol. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. Start attending a gym or a yoga class to stay both mentally and physically fit.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

