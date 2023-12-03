close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts waves of changes

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts waves of changes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 03, 2023 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for Dec 3-9,2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You will find the harmony you yearn for in love this week.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Emerging Visions of New Possibilities

This week will serve as a fertile time for you, dear Pisces. An amalgamation of progressive forces will offer new perspectives in every domain of your life. Stay open, maintain optimism, and embrace this transformative journey.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 3-9, 2023: This week will serve as a fertile time for you, dear Pisces.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, Dec 3-9, 2023: This week will serve as a fertile time for you, dear Pisces.

Pisceans, be prepared for the waves of change washing over you this week. A certain new vision about life will emerge, challenging the mundane ways of your world and guiding you towards new prospects. As you know, dear Pisces, change is never easy but fear not. Jupiter's alignment promises opportunities, and Pluto's retrograde demands introspection, proving a chance to change.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

Dear romantic Pisceans, you will find the harmony you yearn for in love this week. If you're single, your charms may attract a potential lover who mirrors your dreams and aspirations. Your Neptune-influenced intuition could play cupid; however, let it not manipulate you into painting a rosy picture. Ensure transparency to enjoy an enriching connection.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

For working Pisceans, an aura of innovative insights surrounds you this week. Embrace them and apply them strategically. Work towards understanding team dynamics better; your interpersonal skills will ensure successful projects. Do not avoid conflicts at work, for they may reveal issues you can't overlook anymore.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

Expect unexpected changes in your financial landscape. The cosmos advices against any major investment at this juncture. Although not very welcoming, a sudden expense may test your crisis management skills. Control impulse purchases; stick to your budget plan. Consider your savings as the catalyst to fulfilling long term dreams.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

Your wellbeing, Pisces, requires paramount attention this week. Invest time in holistic healing. Adequate rest, balanced diet, and mindful exercises will replenish your physical health. While Uranus encourages mental fortitude, remember that bottling up emotions isn't the solution. Seek therapeutic activities to destress; Yoga, meditation, painting, or simply stargazing may work wonders.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out