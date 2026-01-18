Weekly Horoscope Pisces, January 18-24, 2026: The stars hint at a robust love life by the weekend

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be a torchbearer of change Expect a strong love bond and take up new responsibilities at the workplace that will prove your professional mettle. Your health is also good this week. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep your love life robust and avoid controversies at the workplace. Minor wealth issues will come in. Your health is good this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week Be sensible in the relationship. Some relationships will have the interference of a third person, which may cause serious troubles. This can be your ex-lover or the parents of a friend of your partner. Avoid this situation to maintain the love life intact. Both you and your lover should put equal amounts of work into improving the relationship and try to avoid all the misunderstandings that prevailed in the past.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week New opportunities will hit the door. You may put down the paper in the first part of the week and update the profile on a job portal. Those who have interviews lined up will clear them to get an offer letter. Female natives who are managers may have trouble from within the team, but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. Those who handle finance, accounting, and healthcare profiles will have a tight schedule. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade, and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will be unaffected. Some natives would need to repay a bank loan, and many seniors would need to spare wealth for a marriage at home. You may also buy electronic appliances. Businessmen will succeed in clearing all dues. Traders may also receive funds from promoters abroad. The second part of the week is also good to donate money to charity purposes.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week You are healthy, and no major medical issues will happen this week. However, minor viral issues such as sore throat, coughing, headache, and body pain will be present, which may not be serious. Do not take sugar and oil in high quantities, and instead depend upon salads. Be careful while you drive in the evening hours, as the chances of accidents are also higher. Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life.

Pisces Sign Attributes Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)