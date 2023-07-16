Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 16 - 22, 2023 predicts challenges

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Your attitude speaks for you The weekly horoscope predicts a safe romantic life, a better workplace & good finance this week. Handle wealth with care while health would also be good. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 16 - 22, 2023. New love, robust relationship, and parent’s approval are the highlights of this week’s horoscope.

New love, robust relationship, and parent’s approval are the highlights of this week’s horoscope. Your professional performance will be great while general health is also up to the mark.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to find true love this week. You will come across someone interesting in the first half of the week. However, wait till the weekend to propose as you need to confirm the compatibility. All old romantic clashes would be resolved and patch-ups may happen. This may also lead to the rekindling of old relationships. Married Pisces natives need to stay away from this as you don’t want to damage married life.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You will not face any major challenges this week at the office. However, some coworkers will conspire against you. Beware of office politics and gossip that may impact your morale. Ensure to be in the good book of the management and stay away from every controversy. Those who want to quit the job can update their resume on a job portal as you’ll receive new job calls in a couple of days. Brush up your technical skills as you will need to show them during the test or interview.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Though you are prosperous this week, the horoscope is not in favor of large-scale investment, especially in the speculative business. Some Pisces natives will need money to meet legal expenses this week. Minor financial troubles will impact some Pisces natives who are into arts and music However, things will improve as the days pass by. You may also need money for the educational expenses of your child.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. No major illness will impact your routine. However, viral fever, cough, throat pain, and digestion issues will be common among Pisces natives this week. Keep stress under control and practice yoga this week. While diabetic patients may need medical attention, senior Pisces natives will have pain in joints, especially the elbow.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

