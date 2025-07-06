Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 6-12, 2025: Business will likely thrive with luck overseas
Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Smooth love life is the highlight of the week.
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, overcome the tremors with a smile
Smooth love life is the highlight of the week. Overcome the professional stress through your discipline. There will be prosperity and health will be normal.
Cut down egos from the love affair. A busy office schedule demands more focus on the job and your professionalism will win accolades. You may make crucial financial decisions. Pay attention to your health.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Keep the love affair intact. Your commitment will work out in the love affair and you both will support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Single natives will be happy to know that the chances of finding new love are high. Be practical in romance and also learn to be diplomatic in conversations. Some relationships will obtain the support of parents while it is also crucial to consider the emotions of the lover to keep the love affair floating.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Commitment at work will help you settle all issues at the workplace. Some professionals will also move abroad this week for job-related reasons. This week is good to switch the job and you can confidently put down the paper and update the resume on a job portal. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Prosperity will come in and you will be happy to invest in different sources including realty, stock, and trade. You may plan a family vacation abroad as the bank balance permits that. Your chances of buying a home are high. Some natives will also settle a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. This week, you may contribute wealth to charity and can also provide financial assistance to a friend or relative.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
You will have respiratory issues and some females may develop viral fever or skin-related infections this week. Exercise regularly and when you are not getting time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home. You should also be careful about your diet. Cut down sugar, oil, and grease from the plate and have more salads and fruits to stay healthy.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
