Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 28-October 2, 2025: Start manifesting with this gemstone for this week

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Avoid harsh words this week

Understand the lover and ensure no arguments exist between you. The official life will see bright moments, and wealth will lead to safe investments as well.

Be diplomatic in the relationship this week. You will succeed in meeting the professional expectations. Handle finance carefully while health may have issues.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor issues in the love affair, you will stay happy with your partner. Spare more time for a love affair this week, and also ensure you make crucial decisions on marriage. It is good to keep the relationship safe from external influences. You should also be ready to compromise on certain issues with your lover, which will strengthen the bonding. An old love affair will come back to life, bringing happiness. However, this should not impact your current relationship.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You may come across new opportunities this week to prove your professional mettle. You may also face challenges in the form of office politics. Those who are into IT, healthcare, banking, and textiles may switch jobs this week. Some businessmen will see new opportunities abroad. Your attitude will play a major role in team meetings, and utilize your communication skills to impress the clients. Businessmen will see new partnerships, while some traders may require handling tax issues.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. However, it is better to prefer investments to expenditure. The second part of the week is auspicious to buy electronic devices and furniture. Some male natives will also buy a vehicle. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts, and this also promises an unhindered inflow of wealth.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy by skipping junk food and consuming more veggies and fruits. It is also good to balance the office and personal life this week. You should be careful while using a slippery surface. Some seniors may also develop pain in their bones. You may also start attending a gym or yoga class this week. Children may complain about oral health issues, while females may develop gynecological issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)