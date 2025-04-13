Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, April 13-19, 2025 predicts heavy expenditure

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be cool even in turbulent times Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope from April 13-19, 2025P; refer safe monetary investments this week.

The love affair demands more care and you should also be ready to give the best performance at the workplace. Prefer safe monetary investments this week.

Fix love-related problems and ensure you give more time to the relationship. Your commitment at work will have positive outcomes. Ensure you make smart financial decisions. Your health will also be good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your relationship free from egos. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of seniors. Ensure you value the personal space of the lover. You should also be careful to not delve into the past that may hurt the partner. Single natives will meet someone special in the second part of the week. Married females may conceive this week and this is also a good time to seriously consider taking the love affair to the next level.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

The management expects outstanding performance and you need to deliver it. Some tasks demand travelling while those who are in senior roles require more coordination with the management for crucial project-related decisions. The second part of the week is also good to attend job interviews. Some businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities and entrepreneurs can consider launching new ventures or ideas which will work out in the future.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Despite wealth coming in, it is crucial to keep the expenditure under control. Some new job options will be available that promise a hike in salary. You will buy a new property in the first part of the week. Females may win a part of the property and you may also consider investments in realty. Handle financial affairs with care and also ensure you save for the rainy day. You may receive pending dues and also may be able to repay a bank loan.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

While there will be no major medical issues, it is good to not let minor injuries go unattended. The first part of the week will see respiratory issues in some seniors. Visit a doctor whenever necessary. You should also cut down the intake of sugar and fat. There will also be minor cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

