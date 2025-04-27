Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, April 27- May 3, 2025 predicts fiscal luck

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let the trust in you go wane Spend more time with the lover and ensure you also meet up the expectations of the seniors at workplace. Financially you are good and health is also normal. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3, 2025: Financial prosperity is your companion and health will also be positive this week. (Freepik)

Have a strong romantic life where you may spend more time with your partner. Your innovative concepts will work out in the workplace. Financial prosperity is your companion and health will also be positive this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not hurt the emotions of the lover. Spend more time together and take steps to convince your parents. Your lover may poke up things that may hurt your ego. However, do not lose your temper as this can worsen things. Those who are traveling must connect with their lover over the phone to express their feelings as this can strengthen the bonding. Married people must stay out of office romance as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Keep egos out of the office and take up crucial tasks that will also test your mettle. You need to be innovative at the job and this will lead to positive results. Businessmen will be happy to find new partners, especially in the first part of the week. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end. Your relationship with government authorities needs to be cordial to have smooth business activities.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are fortunate this week. No major trouble will be there and you may buy luxury items as needed. Some natives will find happiness in buying a new home or a vehicle. Females who are keen to invest in stock and trade can go ahead with the plan. Those who are traveling abroad should be careful while making payments.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Keep you health safe and ensure you maintain a balanced personal and professional life. You may require giving up food rich in oil and grease while diabetic natives may develop minor complications in the second part of the day. There will be chest-related issues among seniors while children may also develop bruises while playing. There can also be infections associated with eyes, ears, and bones but nothing will be serious.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)