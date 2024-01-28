Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts kindle an old affair
Read Sagittarius weekly horoscope for Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. You are good in terms of money this week.
Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay awake to hit the goals
Have a happy love life accompanied by a successful professional one. Resolve the money-related issues this week and also have good health. Skip junk food.
Stay happy in love and share all emotions without inhibition. New responsibilities at the office promote your proficiency. Financially you will be strong and your health is also good this week.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Share love and affection with your partner. Give up egos in the relationship and ensure you spend more time together. There is nothing wrong with taking your partner for a romantic dinner or giving surprise gifts. Some married Gemini natives may get conceived this week. Single Sagittarius natives will fall in love while a few females will go back to the ex-lover after patching up the old issues.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Professional life will see minor hiccups in the first part of the week. Be sincere in the job and focus on productivity. As the week progresses, you will see good results. This week, some new projects will come to you. Bankers, accountants, academicians, lawyers, designers, and botanists will have a productive week where they will see good professional results. Healthcare and IT professionals can make efforts to relocate abroad for jobs. Entrepreneurs can also consider new business deals this week.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
You are good in terms of money this week. You may receive pending dues and a bank loan will also be approved. Some traders will have good profits this week. However, it is wise to have control over the expenditure. Some Sagittarius natives will require money for legal expenses as a sibling will be in trouble. Sagittarius natives who are keen on investments can try their luck in speculative business.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
Ensure you have control over the diet. Avoid food that is rich in oil and grease. Instead have more salads and fruits. The natives who are keen to quit smoking can do it in the first part of the week. Pregnant Sagittarius should be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a bus. You must also drink plenty of water for better skin protection.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Paney
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
