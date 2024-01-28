Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts kindle an old affair

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay awake to hit the goals Have a happy love life accompanied by a successful professional one. Resolve the money-related issues this week and also have good health. Skip junk food. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Jan 28- Feb 3, 2024: Financially you will be strong and your health is also good this week.

Stay happy in love and share all emotions without inhibition. New responsibilities at the office promote your proficiency. Financially you will be strong and your health is also good this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Share love and affection with your partner. Give up egos in the relationship and ensure you spend more time together. There is nothing wrong with taking your partner for a romantic dinner or giving surprise gifts. Some married Gemini natives may get conceived this week. Single Sagittarius natives will fall in love while a few females will go back to the ex-lover after patching up the old issues.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Professional life will see minor hiccups in the first part of the week. Be sincere in the job and focus on productivity. As the week progresses, you will see good results. This week, some new projects will come to you. Bankers, accountants, academicians, lawyers, designers, and botanists will have a productive week where they will see good professional results. Healthcare and IT professionals can make efforts to relocate abroad for jobs. Entrepreneurs can also consider new business deals this week.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of money this week. You may receive pending dues and a bank loan will also be approved. Some traders will have good profits this week. However, it is wise to have control over the expenditure. Some Sagittarius natives will require money for legal expenses as a sibling will be in trouble. Sagittarius natives who are keen on investments can try their luck in speculative business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have control over the diet. Avoid food that is rich in oil and grease. Instead have more salads and fruits. The natives who are keen to quit smoking can do it in the first part of the week. Pregnant Sagittarius should be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a bus. You must also drink plenty of water for better skin protection.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857