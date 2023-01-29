Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, January 29- February 4, 2023: Work stress expected

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians, this week could prove to be quite eventful. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, this week, you'll be more motivated than usual, and you'll be able to get everything done on time, with integrity, and with a full measure of effort. Due to the possibility of incurring extra costs, you should exercise caution when managing your money. This week, you need to be even more cautious on the professional front. Certain stressful and tense situations arise in the workplace. Believe in your own strength to get you through this difficult period. Rekindling the romance in a marriage is possible. The strength of your immune system will be maintained, and you may experience no health problems at all. Students will be able to concentrate better on their schoolwork and achieve better results. Short business trips may be necessary for the signing of important documents and agreements. The time is right for acts of kindness and volunteerism.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

With costs possibly rising, Sagittarius natives should continue to be frugal. Do not extend any loans to other people right now. Lending money should only be done after all necessary checks have been made. Entrepreneurs will maintain their success and possibly form new partnerships to aid in their growth.

Sagittarius Family This Week

When it comes to a major family issue, Sagittarians may be able to count on the help of older relatives. Your anxiety levels can drop precipitously when a loved one's health suddenly improves. A member of the next generation could be among the finalists for an honour.

Sagittarius Career This Week

Extreme pressure and high standards of performance could make your work life challenging. Your superiors may find flaws in your work, but that will only motivate you to work that much harder. To finish on time, focus on the specifics.

Sagittarius Health This Week

With a calm disposition and regular effort, you can maintain your physical health and even improve upon your ideal body. The key is to maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating right and taking your vitamins regularly.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

Keeping a positive frame of mind is crucial to the success of any romantic partnership. During the week, married couples would share tender moments between their usual routines. You can find comfort and strength in the arms of a friend.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

