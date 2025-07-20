Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 20-26, 2025: Your health will be positive
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love resolving the mystery of life.
Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. There will be issues associated with finance. However, your health will be positive this week.
This week, troubleshoot love-related issues and ensure you spend more time with your lover. Be cool at the office and meet the professional requirements. Wealth will have issues but health will be positive.
Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week
Stay happy in the relationship and consider making crucial decisions. You may plan a romantic vacation and those who are new in a relationship will find this helpful to know each other better. Married females may conceive this week and this is also a good time to seriously consider taking the love affair to the next level. Single females attending an event or function will be successful in finding someone special and they may also express their feelings to the crush without inhibition. The response will be positive.
Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week
Your attitude is crucial in the workplace. New responsibilities will keep your schedule highly packed. Those who handle crucial projects or assignments related to IT, finance, administration, marketing, sales, or human resources will require presentations and those who are traveling for job reasons will face hiccups related to deadlines. Those who have interviews lined up for this week will crack them without much difficulty. Businessmen handling manufacturing, construction, and automobiles will have issues related to tax and you need to settle them immediately.
Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week
There will be trouble over finances. You may not receive the expected returns from investments. There will also be issues associated with property within the family while females will prefer investing in real estate. You need to be careful while making online transactions, especially with strangers. Businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues. You may also consider buying a new house or a vehicle.
Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issue will trouble you. There will be relief from body aches and females will also recover from illness associated with digestion and infections. However, it is good to keep a watch on the lifestyle. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as it gives energy to the body.
Sagittarius Sign Attributes
- Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
- Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
- Symbol: Archer
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Thighs & Liver
- Sign Ruler: Jupiter
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Light Blue
- Lucky Number: 6
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
