Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 6-12, 2025: High workload expected for these professions

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, troubles excite you Keep the love life warm this week. Settle the issues at the workplace & continue the professional discipline. Prosperity exists and health demands more attention. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope: Keep the love life warm this week.

Ensure you share a harmonious relationship with the lover. Take up new tasks at the office to prove the potential. The financial status is good but health may have issues.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Despite minor friction in the relationship, nothing devastating will happen. Ensure you fix every problem and back the partner in every endeavor. You both may spend more time together but avoid delving into the unpleasant past. You should be a good listener and there should be no ego-related arguments. You should be careful about external interferences in the love affair which may lead to tremors in the coming days.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Minor troubles in the office work will need to be addressed. Some professionals will have tough deadlines and this should not be a reason for non-performance. IT, healthcare, aviation, designing hospitality, legal, and marketing professionals will have a tight schedule while those who handle management or banking profiles need to be careful about the targets. There can be challenges in the form of office politics but ensure you overcome everything efficiently. Traders will have issues associated with the tax. Students waiting for admission to foreign universities will have happy news.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources and you will clear all pending dues. You may consider a foreign trip with the family as the financial stats permit that. You may invest in the stock for a better future. Some females will also inherit a part of the family property. Businessmen looking for good returns will be happy while entrepreneurs may also consider taking the business to new territories including foreign lands.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful about your health this week. Avoid junk food and ensure you also maintain a balanced office and personal life. Do not indulge in any activities that involve high risk. It is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. Some females will develop chest-related issues. Children will complain about oral health and seniors will have breathing problems.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)