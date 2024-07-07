Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 7-13, 2024 predicts business promotions

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you outshine others in performance Keep the love intact and ensure you meet the expectations at the office. Both health and wealth will also be in good condition. Take a balanced diet this week. Weekly Horoscope Leo, July 7-13, 2024: Both health and wealth will also be in good condition.

Your love relationship will brighten up your life this week. Accomplish every professional assignment and also handle wealth diligently. Your health is also in good shape.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

The chance of finding a new lover is higher and the relationship will also get stronger. Ensure you keep the lover in a good mood. You should shower affection on the lover and meet the expectations. Some love affairs which were on the verge of break-up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Avoid egos and provide enough space to the partner in a relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Professional success comes with commitment and discipline. And you need to display both at the workplace. Take up a new role at the workplace and you will see the changes happening around. Utilize communication skills to negotiate with the foreign client. Do not be apprehensive at team meetings and express your opinion freely. You may also give feedback which will brighten your chances of a hike in the role and salary. Businessmen will launch new ventures and can also go ahead with the plan to sign new partnerships.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Some decisions may not go as planned and this will cause financial loss. Always maintain a low profile when it comes to expenditure. You may be keen to try the fortune in stock, trade, speculative business, mutual funds, or any financial plans. However, the help of a financial expert will work out here as you find it tough to figure out the best plans.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have a history of heart issues need to be careful in the second half of the week. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Start the day with exercise. You may walk or run for about 20 minutes. Yoga or meditation will also make you energetic. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in adventure sports including rock climbing and mountain biking.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)