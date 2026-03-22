Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 22-28, 2026: Expect career progress by the weekend

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bright Curiosity Guides Honest Steps toward growth Sagittarius Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

This week you feel open to learning, trying new small things, and meeting kind people. Stay positive, ask questions, and follow simple plans with care.

Joyful curiosity helps you learn useful things this week. Try small new tasks, ask clear questions, and practice patience before deciding. Share what you know, help others, and keep honest plans. Steady steps, cheerful effort, and thoughtful choices will create helpful progress by the weekend.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

This week love asks for warm honesty and playful kindness. Spend time talking and sharing small joys with friends or partners. If in a relationship, plan a quiet moment together, laugh, and show care through helpful actions. Singles may find charming new people at community events or classes. Be open, but do not rush feelings; let trust form slowly. Small surprises, thoughtful notes, and kind listening will brighten connections and deepen affection this week. also.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Work this week prefers learning and steady action. Try a new skill or ask a helpful question to make tasks easier. Break large goals into clear, small steps and mark each finish. Share bright ideas with coworkers and offer to help when you can. Your cheerful effort will attract interest from leaders. Avoid risky choices; keep plans simple and realistic.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Money matters call for clear planning and small savings now. Make a short list of needs and avoid impulse buying. Compare prices before spending and ask for simple advice if unsure. Set aside a small amount each time you earn, and do not promise money you cannot give. Watch for modest offers that support learning or work. Careful and steady choices will keep your funds healthy and bring calm confidence over the week. Review offers.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Keep your mind lively and your body moving with gentle activity this week. Walk, stretch, or practice light yoga to lift your mood. Eat healthy vegetarian meals, drink water, and sleep on a regular routine. Take breaks from screens and spend a few minutes outside each day. If you feel restless, try a short breathing exercise or a simple hobby to calm your thoughts. Small daily care will boost energy and keep you fit.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)