Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 8-14, 2026: Cosmos brings good returns by the weekend

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, discipline is your attribute Settle the love-related issues &look for more creative time in romance. Your professional life will also be productive. Handle wealth carefully this week. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Ensure happiness exists in the relationship. Settle the professional challenges to prove proficiency at the job. Handle finance diligently. Your health is also good this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week Keep your love affair straight and simple. Do not let tremors go beyond control. There can be minor issues related to the attitude of the lover. You must talk and settle this crisis this week. If you are staying away from your partner and are having a long-distance relationship, a surprise visit by your partner can surprise you. Single natives will fall in love this week as the stars of romance are stronger, and you may propose to get a positive response.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week Pay attention to the details in projects as you will require displaying the professionalism. Joining a start-up will be beneficial in your career as you may get more chances to prove your mettle. Some natives who are into finance, banking, and accounting will see new options to grow in their careers. You may be assigned new projects, and ensure you handle them diligently. Some professionals will also move abroad this week for job-related reasons. Traders will see good returns from businesses associated with fashion, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, and transport.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week Your financial status is intact, and wealth will come in through different sources, including previous investments. Have control over the expenditure. Online lottery will also bring in income this week. Some traders will face tax-related issues in the second part of the week. A long-fought legal battle will be over, and the verdict will get you compensation. Businessmen will find additional funds from partners to expand the business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week Your health will be good, and there will also be occasions where you will spend well on adventure activities. Females may develop gynecological complications that may require medical attention. Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues. Some natives will pick this week to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

